The Best Front Row Looks At The Louis Vuitton Men’s Runway Show

Pharrell Williams‘ debut as the Creative Director for Louis Vuitton menswear took place earlier this week, and It was a star-studded affair. One that showcased Williams’ and his team’s exceptional talent but also drew attention to the fashion choices of the celebrities in attendance. The front row was a mix of who’s who of the entertainment industry, and their Louis Vuitton looks were the perfect nod to Pharrell’s beginnings.

Leading the pack was the ever-fashionable Rihanna, who effortlessly turned heads in a daring yet elegant ensemble. She donned a matching denim set with her baby bump out and matching with her partner, A$AP Rocky. The outfit perfectly encapsulated Pharrell’s avant-garde vision, pushing the boundaries of menswear with a touch of femininity. Beyoncé showed up and showed out in a bright yellow ensemble and huge studded sunglasses. Adding a touch of glamour to the front row was the iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell in an all-leather monogram look.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Quavo attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

Take a look below to see all the looks of the stylish attendees.

Lewis Hamilton PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Lewis Hamilton attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

Jay-Z and Beyoncé PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: Jay-Z and Beyoncé arrive at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Megan Thee Stallion attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith Willow Smith and Jaden Smith at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

John Boyega John Boyega at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Travis Bennett PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Travis Bennett attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

Aleali May PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A Guest attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Coi Leray Coi Leray at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Kelly Rowland Kelly Rowland at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

June Ambrose June Ambrose at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Tina Kunakey PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Tina Kunakey attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Naomi Campbell attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham and Jaylen Brown PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (L-R) Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham and Jaylen Brown attends the the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Skepta, A$AP Nast and A$AP Ferg PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (L-R) Skepta, A$AP Nast and A$AP Ferg attend the the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Wisdon Kaye PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: A guest attends the the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Lenny Kravitz PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Lenny Kravitz attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)