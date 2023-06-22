Home · Fashion

The Best Front Row Looks At The Louis Vuitton Men's Runway Show

In support of the new Creative Director of menswear, stars everywhere were seated and dressed to the nines.
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors ·

Pharrell Williams‘ debut as the Creative Director for Louis Vuitton menswear took place earlier this week, and It was a star-studded affair. One that showcased Williams’ and his team’s exceptional talent but also drew attention to the fashion choices of the celebrities in attendance. The front row was a mix of who’s who of the entertainment industry, and their Louis Vuitton looks were the perfect nod to Pharrell’s beginnings.

Leading the pack was the ever-fashionable Rihanna, who effortlessly turned heads in a daring yet elegant ensemble. She donned a matching denim set with her baby bump out and matching with her partner, A$AP Rocky. The outfit perfectly encapsulated Pharrell’s avant-garde vision, pushing the boundaries of menswear with a touch of femininity. Beyoncé showed up and showed out in a bright yellow ensemble and huge studded sunglasses. Adding a touch of glamour to the front row was the iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell in an all-leather monogram look.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Quavo attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

Take a look below to see all the looks of the stylish attendees.

