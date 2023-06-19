Beyoncé Wears All Black Designers For Amsterdam Tour Stop

GETTY IMAGES

Happy Juneteenth! As the masses prepare to honor the resilience and excellence of our Black ancestors, Beyoncé used her most recent Renaissance performance to spotlight Black fashion excellence. For her stop in Amsterdam, Netherlands, last night, she donned nothing but costumes designed by Black design talent. She took to Instagram, captioning a carousel of the current tour looks, “In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers.”

As all the fashion credits continue to roll in, what we do know so far is she wore a custom Feben bodysuit (below) as well as debuted a Barbiecore pink Ivy Park original gown (as identified by Miss Tina on IG). She also collaborated with longtime friend Olivier Rousteing on a custom silver-armored Balmain bodysuit.

As Beyoncé’s wardrobe department is spearheaded by two Black women, the intention of designating this tour date as a celebration of Juneteenth doesn’t go unnoticed. The wardrobing on this tour has been nothing short of iconic. Shiona and the team have treated this almost like a fashion retrospective, showcasing the full breadth of design talent from all over the globe, from French Maisons like Mugler and Cardin and women designers Iris van Herpen and Mary Katrantzou to Black designers like Brandon Blackwood and Ib Kamara (Off-White).

Beyoncé, who is known for referencing herself, wore a red, embellished gown that echoed back to her performance in Carmen: A Hip Hopera (IYKYK). The square neckline dress was designed by Ferragamo Creative Director Maximilian Davis, who has been known for the use of red throughout his collections as well as for making it a brand signature at Ferragamo. As a Tiffany & Co. ambassador, she paired the dress with two Elsa Peretti bone cuff bracelets.

Check back in as more fashion credits from Bey’s Juneteenth Black designer spotlight roll in.