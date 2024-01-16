Nigo Appoints Pharrell Williams As An Adviser At Human Made

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Nigo has appointed Pharrell Williams as an adviser at Human Made. The Japanese designer who also happens to be Kenzo’s creative director announced his close friend’s appointment via Instagram last week.

“He didn’t have an official role and I thought it was time to make it official that he’s actually advising on the direction of the brand,” Nigo told WWD. “I’ve really just started talking about it with Pharrell now in this position, and Brian Donnelly [known professionally as Kaws] is also an adviser,” he added. “So now the three of us are officially going to have this responsibility and we’re going to start working out plans.”

Williams has been an investor behind Human Made since its initial launch in 2010. Nigo and Pharrell have also worked together on Billionaire Boys Club, Ice Cream, Joopiter, and more. Nigo also founded A Bathing Ape though he’s no longer affiliated with the brand. It’s no surprise the two would come together again in this way. Both are multi-hyphenates with creative businesses and roles that sit at the crux of pop culture and fashion.

We’re excited to see what unfolds from this new role that Williams has added to his list. Human Made has had a range of successful collaborations with Adidas, Levi’s, Kaws, and recently with graphic designer and artist, Verdy. Human Made is known for its Americana-inspired designs like classic denim, varsity jackets, minimal graphic T-shirts, and accessories like baseball caps, and bags.

On Friday, Nigo will reveal men’s and womenswear collection for Kenzo as a part of Paris Fashion Week Men’s. Williams recently presented his latest Louis Vuitton Men’s presentation.