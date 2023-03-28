Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club Celebrates 20 Years

Getty

Pharrell is truly a multi-hyphenate. He’s produced some of the greatest hits, collaborated with some of the most prestigious fashion houses, and has multiple brands and organizations under his belt, one of them being the cult favorite Billionaire Boys Club. Founded in 2003 by Pharrell and partner NIGO, the streetwear brand has become a huge success in the skate scene, music scene and has been able to cross over the worlds of Japanese and American luxury seamlessly. The brand is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an exclusive t-shirt called the BBC20 Tee, which features the BBC Logo on the right side of the chest. On top of that, there is an immersive digital experience on the brand’s site as you go to add the anniversary shirt to your cart.

Billionaire Boys Club

The t-shirt is just the start of the celebration, though. There will be more drops throughout the year to create a full BBC20 Anniversary collection through its BBC Anniversary Program. These future pieces will feature the iconic style moments from Pharrell. “It’s amazing that we’ve continued to evolve and inspire and create all these years and still remain true to the brand. I get so much inspiration from the world and the amazing artists around me, and that’s what has fueled a lot of our designs and collections,” said Pharrell Williams, Founder of BBC ICECREAM, via a press release. “My eternal thanks to our community of creatives and those who have supported BBC for the last 20 years.”

Billionaire Boys Club

In celebration of 20 years, the immersive web experience of the BBC world on www.bbcicecream.com/pages/bbc20 will go through every year and era of BBC’s presence and persona by Pharrell and partner NIGO.