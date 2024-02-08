Spring/Summer 2024 Trends We Expect To See At New York Fashion Week

Getty Images

Contrary to the traditional notion that every era has its defining trends, we propose that we are living in a trendless era. It seems this season there are various directions to go in or niche inspiration to draw from. We’re currently in an era of micro and macro trends. Far from any signs of athleisure, we are living amid a sea of textures, patterns, and colors. Designers are being encouraged to embrace whatever inspires them to create and as fashion connoisseurs, we shall follow suit and dress in what makes us feel most liberated or like ourselves.

New York Fashion Week is our moment to either unleash our most commanding and fashion-forward looks to the public or at best display the quintessential parts of our personal style. Although we are inundated with so many trends to align with, maybe there are a few that stick out and that we may see supersede on the populated streets of the Big Apple this week. Some trends might feel difficult during the colder season but the dedicated pack will persist, while other trends continue to root themselves in the sensibility and ease.

Below take a look at the trends we’re expecting to see at New York Fashion Week this season.

Red Tights

Red socks, tights, and pull-ups are all fair game this season because this accessory injects personality and a hit of color to any look. Somewhere between Gucci’s burgundy rouge and Pantone’s color of the year “Viva Magenta” we arrive at this classic apple red that we are seeing everywhere. There is no doubt that Fashion Week attendees will play with the fierceness and duality of red. Whether it be under dresses, skirts, or peeking out of the bottom of a pair of pants, red tights will be a fun trend to watch play out this season.

Sheer Pieces

The sheer trend has proven to have immense staying power, with designers continuing to reinvent the way in which it is worn and styled. Mesh tops, skirts, tulle dresses, and organza trains maintain an airiness that feels expressive of the forthcoming transition into spring. Layering sheer tops under large winter coats or donning tulle skirts atop of trousers is a smart and stylish way to manage the current temperatures. We’re betting that this NYFW will showcase the continually reinvented way of dressing with sheer pieces.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – AUGUST 09: A guest wears a black shiny leather bomber coat, a black turtleneck pullover, a black and white checkered print pattern tulle knees dress, blue faded denim large pants, a black shiny leather handbag from Dior, black shiny leather pointed shoes , outside Baum und Pferdgarten, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 09, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

The Mini Hem Dresses

Mini skirts and shorts have dominated runways the past few seasons. As of late, we have seen the resurgence of a new variant, the boxy shift mini dress. The oftentimes barely there length of this style juxtaposed with the sweetness of the 60s boxy shape has been all over the runways. In Sabato de Sarno’s debut Gucci collection, he showcases a stoned orange bedazzled version highlighting this trend in its most dramatic form. Meanwhile, brands such as Celine, Richard Quinn, and Micheal Kors are also embracing more versions of this silhouette. Worried about the cooler temperatures in a dress with so much leg exposed? The trend below can fill in right where this one leaves off.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – AUGUST 10: A guest wears black sport sunglasses, gold earrings, a white latte fluffy turtleneck short dress, a dark brown shiny leather jacket, a black faded leather handbag, black shiny leather block heels knees boots , outside Helmstedt, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 10, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Maxi Length Coats

A maxi-length coat is the cherry on top to pull together any luxe look. Their floor-sweeping lengths are everywhere and will keep showgoers not only chic but warm as they shuffle from show to show. These statement pieces (dare I say even one-and-done ensembles) will take on every configuration possible. Endless possibilities include down feather, wool, fur, or teddy, featuring details such as strong lapels, collarless necklines, solid rich colors, and even check print. We predict that there will be no end to ways in which insiders will show up in this winter staple.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – FEBRUARY 01: A guest wears a beige fluffy faux fur long winter coat , outside Marimekko, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on February 01, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Extra Large Carry-Alls

It feels safe to say we are taking a 180 from the mini bag era. Unapologetically large bags are in and brands such as Luar, Givenchy, Bottega Veneta, and Prada all have endorsed this supersized accessory on the runways this past season. These XXL accessories serve as a catch-all for anything you could need. This trend comes just in time for the demand for quick outfit changes and toting around essentials needed to last through an entire day of attending shows.