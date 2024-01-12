I Tried The Red Tights Trend For 24 Hours

Getty

Move aside Barbie pink, shades of red are stealing the spotlight in 2024. This trending pop of color started making waves late last year, flooding my discovery page with women in vibrant tights and socks. Even style icon Zoë Kravitz was spotted walking down the streets of New York in red socks, and the fashion girls ate it up. As much as I try to resist hopping on a trend, my desire to be one with red tights was irresistible. There was something about witnessing the same type of influencer wearing red tights with a black or grey mini skirt and sweater that exuded a sense of luxury, tranquility and cult. Who could have predicted that red pantyhose would evolve into a chic fashion statement, transcending medieval times and elf-like cosplay?

While these pantyhose consist merely of nylon material with no feelings, I believe there’s power in wearing the color red. It’s a color that is associated with love, lust, excitement, dominance, and more. It’s a color with cultural and religious significance. And it’s a color that I have very little of in my current wardrobe. I’ve experimented with wearing red in the past and I’ll always cherish those moments because I was truly feeling myself. From my high school Bebe homecoming dress to a silky red gown I wore to a college friend’s wedding, and now, matte red tights with a control top purchased on Amazon over the weekend, I can say I’ve always felt hot while wearing the color. Motivated by my desire to test the trend, I bought a pair of red tights and committed to wearing them with a week’s worth of outfits, aiming to see if the craze was genuinely warranted.

Navigating through Sheertex ads saturatingInstagram timeline and passing buses in Brooklyn, I strategically opted for a $29 pair of opaque matte red tights by sofsy. Listed as an Amazon Choice with a ton of reviews, the size large fit me perfectly. The material is super soft, stretchy, and durable, which means I can wear them comfortably all day.

As for styling, I took some notes from the influencers who came before me and paired the red tights with pieces like mini skirts, sweaters, blazers, and more. While the tights made my legs look great and looked incredible with each outfit in pictures, every time I’d look down at my legs, I’d think of a red christmas elf. This doesn’t quite mean I wouldn’t wear it again, I’d just make sure to wear it with the most flattering garments from head-to-toe.

Let’s start with my first look, which was my favorite. I paired the red tights with a cute red slingback kitten heel, black volleyball shorts, a white button-up and grey oversized blazer. I wanted to give the pantless trend a try, so this outfit successfully accomplished both looks. For a fashion forward look, this was super easy to put together and paired well with accessories like sunglasses and Telfar’s denim shopping bag.

Devine Blacksher

My runner up look was this black sweater I’ve had forever paired with a mini Thom Browne skirt. I love a pleated skirt moment with a comfortable loose fitting top. I paired this look with a chunky Ganni boot, which looks great in pictures, but it would have paired better with a sleeker shoe, possibly a loafer or ballet flat and no sock.

Devine Blacksher

Next, we have the sweater vest and denim combo. I love this outfit, but I’d recommend wearing jeans that are a bit more cropped, so you can see the touch of red without having to pull your pants up.

Lastly, this look was my least favorite. The skirt is one of those items I always forget I have in my closet. It’s so fun and playful, but it can’t be worn too much. I thought incorporating the skirt would be another fashion-forward pairing, but I felt lost when it came to the top and just settled for a black pump because it was easy. Should they fit tight or loose? Should it be black or a brighter color? I’d recommend wearing a fun skirt with a basic camisole or strapless top and a blazer thrown over it to give your look a balance of work on top and play on the bottom.

Devine Blacksher

Overall, I think the red tights trend proved to be a delightful experiment, injecting a burst of color and daring flair into my daily wardrobe. The varied looks, from chic ensembles to playful combinations, highlighted the versatility of red tights, and despite some moments of uncertainty, I found a renewed appreciation for fashion risks. Could I wear red tights multiple times a week? Definitely not.