The Lingerie Edit

Photography by Oscar Ouk / Styling by Sharifa Morris

Sexy lingerie is no longer confined to romantic occasions, as the role of intimate apparel in our lives has moved beyond the realm of personal pleasure. Now versatile garments, these pieces have become platonic companions that carry us from midday grocery runs to nights out with friends. Jazzy lingerie is the second skin we choose to dress ourselves in, a style canvas that extends far past the boundaries of Valentine’s Day or anniversary celebrations. Embracing these unmentionables as a part of our daily wardrobe is a skill worth mastering.

It can take us on a journey from dawn to dusk, where confidence and style intertwine seamlessly—­featuring everything from soft, dainty bralettes to sheer bodysuits and full-on lace catsuits. Integrating them into everyday wear might seem unconventional, especially if one is accustomed to donning that see-through bustier discreetly beneath a crisp white blouse and black trouser combo. However, lingerie as outerwear opens the door to limitless styling possibilities, challenging societal norms and inviting creativity to take center stage.

Think of lingerie as an art form that’s worth the experimentation. For a chic daytime look, pair a silk camisole with high-waisted trousers and a tailored blazer to transform a mundane day at the office into a celebration of sensuality and moxie. A corset cinched over a simple dress accentuates the waist, creating a flattering silhouette that turns heads as you stride down the street. A delicate slip dress worn with a leather jacket exudes effortless glamour that’s perfect for a night on the town. And let’s not overlook the visible-panties trend, which dominated the runways of various Spring/ Summer 2024 collections and has been embraced by celebrities such as Lori Harvey. Thoughtful accessorizing with statement jewelry enhances the lingerie-as-outerwear look without overpowering it. The interplay of textures, colors and accessories, like belts or bags, also offers new avenues for self-expression.

Spicing up your wardrobe with a touch of lingerie is not just a fashion statement—it’s a glorification of our bodies, as we lovingly and unapologetically revel in our sexiness and break free from convention.

Diesel jacket, $1,150, diesel.com; Ihuoma slip, $472, Ihuoma.co; Studio Amelia heels, $369, studioamelia.co; Ottolinger bag, $637, ottolinger.com; Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela sunglasses, $550, gentlemonster.com.

Cecilie Bahnsen top, $395, ceciliebahnsen.com; Fleur du Mal baby doll top, $325, fleurdumal.com; Adeam biker shorts, price available upon request, adeam.com; Studio Amelia heels, $369, studioamelia.co; & Other Stories earrings, price available upon request, stories.com; Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela sunglasses, $680, gentlemonster.com.

CFCL dress, $462, cfcl.jp; Poster Girl jumpsuit $289, poster-girl.com; Jimmy Choo pumps, $825, jimmychoo.com.

Moschino dress, $1,200, moschino.com; Poster Girl playsuit, $163, poster-girl.com; Versace pumps, $1,075, versace.com; Luar weekender, $760, luar.world.

Judy Turner dress, price upon request; CFCL bralette, $82 for set, cfcl.jp; D.bleu.Dazzled thong, $50, dbleudazzled.com; Versace gloves, price upon request, select Versace boutiques.

Danz jacket, 395, danzny.com; Joah Brown tee, $82, joahbrown.com; CFCL bottoms, $82 for set, cfcl.jp; Studio Amelia heels, $369, studioamelia.co; Versace gloves, price upon request, select Versace boutiques; Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela sunglasses, $368, gentlemonster.com; Fendi bag, $4,200, fendi.com; Balenciaga bag, $4,490, balenciaga.com; Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier travel bag, $450, womenshistorymuseum.co; Archival jewelry.

Versace jacket, $2,375, versace.com; The Frankie Shop shirts, similar styles available at thefrankieshop.com; Fleur du Mal bustier, $268, fleurdumal.com; vintage bottoms and belt; Studio Amelia heels, $369, studioamelia.co; Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela sunglasses, $368, gentlemonster.com.

Zankov sweater, $895, ssense.com; Torlowei camisole, $549, and shorts, $371, harrods.com; Silk Laundry skirt, $155, silklaundry.com; Studio Amelia pumps, $382, studioamelia.co; Fendi bag, $4,200, fendi.com; Glasses, model’s own.

Production credits: Stylist: Sharifa Morris. Models: Briana Michelle at The Industry NY and Thanowa Lual at Ford Models. Hair: Taichi Saito using Kérastase at Art Department. Makeup: Mitch Yoshida at MUSE Management. Nails: Nori Yamanaka using Dior at See Management. Casting: Paul Brickman. Photography Assistant: Logan Khidekel. Studio Manager: Claire Epstein. Stylist’s Assistant: Rashied Black.