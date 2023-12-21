La La Shows Off Body Transformation After ‘10 Months Of Training’

Derek White/Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Actress and TV personality La La Anthony is ending the year on a high note after showcasing her physical transformation. The former Power actress reposted a photo of herself on her Instagram Stories that was shared by her personal trainer. The coach’s caption read, “The work works…a consistent 10 months of training,” adding, “very proud !!!”

While the actress looks beautiful, some fans weren’t buying her claim that her new figure is because of training, accusing Anthony of using Ozempic, a drug intended for adults with Type 2 diabetes that is now being used for weight loss by others. The active ingredient in Ozempic is semaglutide, which aids weight loss. The FDA approved semaglutide for weight loss in 2021 and it’s being sold under the brand name Wegovy. It leaves your stomach full for longer and reduces appetite. However, Ozempic hasn’t been approved by the FDA for weight loss and is a prescription-only drug.

But Anthony has been open in the past about her fitness journey and shared with ESSENCE that when she’s committed, she is a fitness fanatic. Like many people though, the pandemic flipped things upside down, including her regimen.

“There were times where I was like, ‘I’m not going to let this get to me. I’m going to be focused. I’m going to eat right. I’m going to work out,’” she said in 2021. “Then I had moments where I was like, ‘I don’t even care anymore. It doesn’t even matter!’ It went up and down, which I think was the case for a lot of people.’”

She added, “I’m definitely an all or nothing kind of person. When I go hard it’s crazy. I’m eating so strict and working out like a maniac. Then when I’m done I’m just done. ‘I said I was going to do that for a month. It’s been a month and I’m done!’ It’s finding that consistency of something you can keep up for your life because it’s a lifestyle change.”

With 10 months of work put in, Anthony is definitely consistent now and the results speak for themselves.