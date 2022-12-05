Why Taylor Russell Is A Red Carpet Darling

The 28-year-old Canadian actress Taylor Russell has been showing off her fashion it-girl chops during her press tour for her movie opposite Timothee Chalamet, Bones and All. Without dropping spoilers, the film makes it somehow easy and hard to look away. One thing we definitely can’t peel our eyes off is the starlet’s incredibly extravagant and elegant looks she’s been showcasing on her press tour. At every stop, she ascends higher to the top of the fashion it-girl food chain alongside the likes of Zendaya.

At Jonathan Anderson’s recent Loewe show, she walked the runway looking as ethereal as ever in an all-black angular ballooned dress that was perfectly suited for her petiteness; this might’ve been the real start to her fashion ascension. Since then, she’s become a global ambassador of the Spanish house, covering the most recent issue of Dazed in a Loewe editorial. Subsequently, every press look afterward was one that was unforgettable and constantly sent fashion twitter in a state of awe (and hope) as we haven’t seen many breathtaking looks on the red carpet lately. The Schiaparelli look alone saved many who lost hope. From vintage Ralph Laren to Alexander McQueen, she lets everyone know who she is stylistically; she takes chances and does not take “classy” as lifeless, and better yet, she is so outside of trends making herself thee trend.

Russell’s MO seems to be bold and in the best way. We’ve compiled her best looks of the year so far, and we cannot wait for what looks she’ll amaze us within 2023.