In Case You Missed It: Ayo Edebiri Wears Luar, Danielle Brooks Wears Christian Ciriano, And More

This weekend in fashion had some exciting moments that we wanted to highlight like “It” Girl Ayo Edebiri wearing Luar to the SAG Awards. The dress was dramatic, chic, and looked otherworldly on her. Another actress who stunned the red carpet was our holiday issue cover star Danielle Brooks wearing Christian Siriano at the SAG awards. Her gown’s layered ruffles and suiting effect were head-turning.

Next, as a part of her press run for her Dune: Part Two film in New York City, Zendaya donned a striking Stephane Rolland gown. Over in Europe, Solange wore Ferragamo to the symphony in Milan during Milan Fashion Week with rapper JT as her date.

New Balance is venturing into new territory with a sample loafer shoe revealed on Instagram. And lastly, Supreme and The North Face have come together to create a collaborative capsule collection. Keep scrolling to stay up-to-date on all things fashion.

Zendaya Wears Stephane Rolland

Zendaya and Law Roach have both been on a run lately. For her latest press run moment, the actress looked exquisite in a long-sleeved gown from Stephane Rolland’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. There was a see-through detail directly in the middle of the dress that stole the show. But, elsewhere at the bottom, golden flecks are emblazoned which add a pop of color. Nearly each of her fingers was adorned with silver diamond rings, a detail that cannot be ignored.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the “Dune: Part Two” premiere at Lincoln Center on February 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri Wears Luar

Actress Ayo Edebiri is rising in the ranks of “It” Girls and into the ranks of red carpet darling in her Luar look at the SAG Awards. The black and white plaid dress is from Luar’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway show. It comes with a hood detail, but Edebiri’s stylist Danielle Goldberg positioned the dress as an off-the-shoulder moment with a simple silver necklace adorning her neck. Since the ensemble was such a moment, everything else needed to be simple with another accessory of a silver ring on one finger.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Ayo Edebiri attends 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Danielle Brooks Wears Christian Siriano

Actress Danielle Brooks wore a black and purple whimsical dress designed by Christian Siriano to the SAG Awards. It had a suiting detail designed with a blazer on one side of her bodice and the other half was comprised of a halter neck detail. The rest of the dress falls into an ombre effect of purple tulle with rounded edges which created a bouncy movement whenever she walked.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Danielle Brooks attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

Solange Wears Ferragamo

While taking a break from all the fashion shows occurring in Milan, Solange took rapper JT to the symphony dressed in a white Ferragamo gown. The simple white dress included a mesh panel in the middle underneath a deep V cut. The light fabric on the long-sleeved gown fell and moved elegantly on the singer while her date wore a short black one-shoulder dress with fringe details all over, adding a textured dimension to the dress.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3q117zqH7T/?img_index=1

New Balance To Debut A Loafer Shoe

Something no one saw coming was a loafer shoe from New Balance. A sample of what it could look like was posted on Instagram and it was revealed to be a bright grass green with lots of texture made for a sneaker. The loafer is in collaboration with Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for the men’s category. The loafer is an iteration of New Balance’s 1906D sneaker with Watanabe’s classic silhouettes.

Stay tuned for details.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3rrlyypHAj/?img_index=1

Supreme And The North Face Join Forces

New York-based streetwear brand Supreme is teaming up with The North Face for a collaborative capsule collection filled with puffer jackets. The Spring 2024 collection is a fun take on merging the brands with jackets that are split with different prints like the Taped Seam Shell Jacket and the Nuptse Jacket. Prints like classic camo and red and orange camo fill the collection while colors like lavender, cream, and black are throughlines. Crew neck T-shirts, long sleeves, and shorts are also included in the collection.

The Supreme X The North Face collection will be available to shop on February 29 on supreme.com.