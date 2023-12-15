Who Are The Style “It” Girls Of 2023: Rihanna, Ayo Edebiri, Keke Palmer, And More

Essence

When we think of a style “It” Girl, we think of someone with influence who many also want to emulate. Whether it be their style, how they carry themselves, or their overall aesthetic, there are a key few women many would openly admit they love and would trade lives with. Take Rihanna, for instance, she’s been leading on the personal style front for years–but this year in particular, she’s made herself stand out while being a mother of two. For example, she’s made it known to the world that pregnancy and motherhood don’t mean a woman should sacrifice her style or the ways she chooses to express herself. Tracee Ellis Ross is another woman who we often look to for inspiration. Her style has always been classic and intentional. She constantly dons colors, patterns, and brands that are of the moment like Willy Chavaria and Loewe.

Another mother we love and adore is our recent Fashion Issue cover star Keke Palmer. With her new creative director Sergio Hudson, her look has elevated with sensual fitting clothing and artisan-like accessories. She’s grown into a woman we’re all proud of.

Additional women who are “our celebrities” include editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a woman who is trè chic. Karefa-Johnson has carved a path in the fashion industry that no one can deny. Stylist and digital fashion archivist Kim Russell has been having an amazing year with more opportunities to stretch her talents like styling Sabrina Elba’s memorable looks on the red carpet. She’s a fashion enthusiast so, of course, everything Russell pulls is insanely stylish.

Actresses Taylour Paige, Ayo Edibiri, model Paloma Elsesser, entrepreneur Telsha Anderson-Boone, North West, and more round out the rest of our editor-approved selections. Keep scrolling to see each “It” Girl shining in 2023.

Rihanna

Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna is a global icon and trendsetter. Her fashion choices consistently shatter glass ceilings– her pregnancy ‘fits she wore this year weren’t just memorable–they were also intrinsically progressive. By displaying her belly she subverted the ideals attached to acceptable pregnancy clothing. At times she took our breath away like when she donned an all-white leather Mowalola look. Another all-white look she served up this year was at the Met Gala where she showed up covered in roses paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld. Her style stems from her own identity, she knows herself and knows what she likes, and wears her clothing with unshakeable confidence. Whether in her own PUMA sneaker design or running errands while wearing a coveted Bottega Veneta bag, Rihanna nails it every time.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Getty Images

In matters of style, we can think of one word to describe Tracee Ellis Ross, sophisticated. Each of her looks is flattering and vibrant which is spot-on with the energy she also exudes. The pieces she wears are at times straight off the runway–but there are also moments where she pulls vintage from her closet. Her taste level is often shown through power suits, elegant gowns, and even streetwear-inspired outfits. Her red carpet moments and New York Fashion Week moments had us in awe this year. Ross is a perfect example of modern Hollywood glamour.

Keke Palmer

Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keke Palmer is a multifaceted woman who is equipped with a personality of gold and a budding personal style that we firmly support. In 2023, we’ve watched in awe as her creative director Sergio Hudson has elevated her public appearances in a way that feels refined and lively. For instance, Palmer effortlessly can go from casual street style looks to more elegant outfits. Hudson designed a strapless Chanel-inspired look in honor of Karl Lagerfeld for Palmer’s Met Gala moment in May. It gave us a peek into what the rest of the year had in store for her public image. In 2023, she wore brands like Monique Lhuillier, Versace, and Alaïa which gave her a worldly and alluring appeal.

Imani Randolph

Imani Randolph

This model knows how to give an off-duty look. Randolph’s way of styling herself is captivating, but it’s also exploratory and refreshing. She doesn’t seem to be afraid of trying new trends or even going against them when they’re all the rage. From campaigns to candid photos, we all want to emulate her singular sense of style that consists of brands like Paloma Wool, Mirror Palais, and Miaou.

Telsha Anderson-Boone

Getty Images

Luxury boutique owner Telsha Anderson-Boone has carved a name for herself in fashion in her own way. Her looks are so authentic to her coveted style whether it’s a laidback pair of cargo pants or a statement dress from Christopher John Rogers. No matter the occasion, she’s always sporting ensembles that feel true to her. Anderson-Boone knows how to balance casual pieces in a way that makes her style distinct.

Sabrina Elba

WireImage

This year provided pivotal examples as to why Sabrina Elba shouldn’t be passed over fashion-wise. Throughout 2023, Elba was spotted wearing Anthony Marcello, Fendi, and Harris Reed. With her stylist Kim Russell, the rising style star was able to express her affinity for textures and brands tastefully.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

GC Images

Stylist and editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is a woman that we should all want to emulate. Karefa-Johnson’s personal style is constantly living in our heads rent free from her playing with the jersey trend and elevating it with a denim skirt to more extravagant looks like a flowing red Gucci gown with a white lace trim on the neck. She’s made a name for herself in the industry being the first Black woman to style a Vogue cover, and often advocates for true diversity and inclusion in fashion.

Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli

Getty Images

Content creator and podcast host Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli is a mother on this year’s list who is unafraid to showcase her love for fashion. She’s a woman that gives great advice when it comes to beauty and we trust her opinions. On her podcast, Naked Beauty, she’s always getting intimate details and stories from fashion and beauty insiders like our beauty editor Akili King, Darian Harvin, and Maya Allen. Ozaydinli is often seen in minimalistic outfits that are effortlessly dashing. Ozaydinili was seen wearing Alexander McQueen, Miscreants, and Alaïa this year further proving her style prowess.

Kim Russell

Kim Russell

Fashion archivist and stylist Kim Russell has been receiving her flowers this year. Her research and opinions are often held up to a high standard and have earned her long-awaited recognition. In her most visible year yet, she’s been traveling to global fashion shows and has earned the trust of Sabrina Elba: she’s been styling her in memorable looks. Russell’s knowledge of fashion is admirable, and so is her approach to sharing what she’s fascinated with.

Taylour Paige

Getty Images for Acne Studio

Taylour Paige has a sense of self that is commendable. And this seeps into her sartorial choices, some days she’s wearing relaxed, ‘60s and mod-inspired outfits–while on the other end of the spectrum, she donned exquisite pieces by Schiaparelli for the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show. This year alone she’s leaned into sharpening her fashion image. This notion has been exciting to watch. We’re predicting that Paige will also have a dynamic 2024 where she will continue to experiment with exceptional brands as she did this year.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Phillips Auction House on September 9, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Actress Ayo Edebiri made her mark in the hit TV show “The Bear” and has since directed and been in the film “Bottoms.” She’s also made her mark on the internet as an “It” Girl with her quirky personality and witty sense of humor. Edebiri represents a niche group of Black women who don’t get to see themselves much on film while changing that narrative in real-time. Her style on the red carpet and during Fashion Month in 2023 was pivotal, not only did she appear to be willingly elevating–but she also confidently embraced brands like Loewe, Rodarte, Prada and Thom Browne. She diligently worked with her stylist Laura Sophie Cox to nail down a minimalistic aesthetic this year.

Paloma Elsesser

WireImage for British Fashion Council

Paloma Elsesser’s personal style, values, and personality combined have given her “It” Girl status. Her affinity for baggy jeans and a cropped top to making statements with more elevated looks like satin skirts and bustier corsets deem her one of the year’s most fashionable women. Elsesser manages to remain classic and experimental at the same time when it comes to getting dressed.

North West

MEGA/GC Images

North West’s Chanel suits and layers and layers of pearls, plus her Halloween costume from her dad’s “College Dropout” album landed her on our radar this year. Wearing her father’s archival pieces and making them look even cooler is an example of the lengths she’s willing to go to showcase her unique style. West is also a girl with strong opinions who doesn’t feel the need to back down on them no matter who’s watching, and, we respect that.