The Biggest Fashion Moments From The 2023 Met Gala

This year’s Met Gala did not disappoint when it came to looks and drama. In fact, this year, paying homage to designer Karl Lagerfeld felt a lot like performance art from some of the stars that attended, and what we must remember is that fashion is art. Art reflects real life and has undertones of serious truths to everything, while delivery can be fun, whimsical, and out of the box. Some celebrities, like Doja Cat, took it upon themselves to use this moment to show the world they know a thing or two about the art form that is fashion and, in turn, create a pop culture moment.

Lil Nas X had the help of Pat McGrath for a crazy full body paint reminiscent of a moment from Doja Cat this previous Paris Fashion Week. And speaking of Doja Cat, she lived up to her name, literally. In homage to Karl’s love of his beloved cat, she did what she does best, and she went with it. We had some outfit changes, coordinating couples’ outfits, and even a full cape with the designer’s face on (but like gargantuan.)

Take a look below at the fun and outrageous fashion moments of the night’s looks below.

Lil Nas X In Full Pat McGrath NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Lil Nas X attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Doja Cat Paying Homage To Karl’s Cat NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Doja Cat attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Cardi B’s Two Gowns – Gown 1 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Cardi B departs The Mark Hotel for the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Cardi B’s Two Gowns – Gown 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Jeremy Pope’s Karl Cape NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Jeremy Pope attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Janelle Monae’s Outfit Change NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Janelle Monáe attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Yung Miami & Diddy’s Coordinating Ensembles NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Rihanna’s Arrival/Reveal NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Rihanna’s Arrival/Reveal NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: (L-R) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)