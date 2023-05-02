Home · News

The Biggest Fashion Moments From The 2023 Met Gala

Let's look at some of the most outrageous fun looks on the red carpet last night.
This year’s Met Gala did not disappoint when it came to looks and drama. In fact, this year, paying homage to designer Karl Lagerfeld felt a lot like performance art from some of the stars that attended, and what we must remember is that fashion is art. Art reflects real life and has undertones of serious truths to everything, while delivery can be fun, whimsical, and out of the box. Some celebrities, like Doja Cat, took it upon themselves to use this moment to show the world they know a thing or two about the art form that is fashion and, in turn, create a pop culture moment.

Lil Nas X had the help of Pat McGrath for a crazy full body paint reminiscent of a moment from Doja Cat this previous Paris Fashion Week. And speaking of Doja Cat, she lived up to her name, literally. In homage to Karl’s love of his beloved cat, she did what she does best, and she went with it. We had some outfit changes, coordinating couples’ outfits, and even a full cape with the designer’s face on (but like gargantuan.)

Take a look below at the fun and outrageous fashion moments of the night’s looks below.

