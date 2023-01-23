Couture Look Of The Day: Doja Cat At Schiaparelli S/S 2023

Fresh off Men’s Paris Fashion week, the fashion cycle continues. It’s day one of Haute Couture week. Get ready for a week of artisanal excellence, exaggerated silhouettes, celebrity sightings, and opulent, over-the-top looks. This week we’ll be spotlighting our favorite/buzz-worthy couture look of the day, so check back each day. On today’s schedule; Dior, Giambattista Vali, and our surrealist fav, Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli was up first this morning, so it’s only fitting to place our attention there. Daniel Roseberry presented a collection full of whimsy, fantasy, and allegory. Embroidered Animal busts (lion, leopard, and wolf), hand-beaded embellishments, sharp cinched waists, capes, etc.

But it was one of the attendees that stood out the most. Doja Cat! The Planet Her superstar, seems to be continuing her fashion presence from fashion month last fall. You know the “Emerald City Sequence” from The Wiz? “You’ve got to be dead, red, you’ve got to have flash and flair, and if you’re not seen red, then you shouldn’t be seen nowhere.” Dripping in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals, applied by hand all over her face and body, Doja Cat was the living embodiment of those lyrics. The full monochrome look was complete with a red bustier and red skirt made of wooden beads (see below for a similar runway version) — this is fashion!

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

(EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo Estrop by Getty Images)

Check back tomorrow for more fashion and our couture look of the day.