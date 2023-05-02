Met Gala 2023: All The Looks From The Stylish Red Carpet

Fashion’s biggest night is here. From The Mark Hotel to the Met Steps, the biggest stars in film, music, fashion, and pop culture at large showed up and showed out. The night celebrates the essence and life-long work of Karl Lagerfeld, and the red (off-white and blue) carpet didn’t disappoint. Archival Chanel (Naomi), recent Chanel couture (Whitney Peak), ensembles alluding to Karl’s aesthetic codes (pearls, tweed, tulle, the Camellia flower, etc.), takes on his tenure at Chloe, and black suits channeling Karl’s signature dress.

Standout stars like Quinta Brunson and La La Anthony collaborated with their respective designers to create looks that oozed Chanel, whereas Doja Cat opted for paying homage to Karl’s cat & their Choupette (which is super meta with her stage name). The men also held their own. Usher wore a Bianca Saunders suit that mirrored Karl’s uniform, as did our of the Essence cover star Brian Tyree Henry who served a rococo version of Karl. Viola Davis in Valentino, Precious Lee in Fendi, and Michaela Coel in Schiaparelli (see, we told you).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Quinta Brunson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Michaela Coel attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Ahead see all the looks from the stylish red carpet. Keep checking back as we continue to update throughout the rest of the night.

