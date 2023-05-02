Let’s Hear It For The Boys: Top Men’s Looks From The 2023 Met Gala

Let’s be honest; generally, when we examine red carpets, we’re focused on the ladies (because Black women just always show up and show out). And rightfully so because they did their thing at this year’s Met Gala (see: Doja, Keke, Janelle Monáe). But we would be remiss if we didn’t give credit to the fellas. From ruffled capes and pearl necklaces to classic black and white tux & bowtie combo and ensembles that challenged the binary (s/o to Alton Mason), the night’s theme was observed, and men really pushed the limits of menswear while also offering timeless staples.

Style icon Russell Westbrook channeled Chanel in his custom Bode look, complete with a pearl necklace, while Usher paid homage to Karl’s signature look (black suit, white shirt, gloves, shades) with a sleek Bianca Saunders suit. The Thom Browne boys, Pusha T and Shai presented super smart sartorial looks that were distinctly Thome Browne yet alluded to Karl. All and all, let’s hear for the boys!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Jeremy Pope attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Get into all the stylish and innovative men’s looks below.

Brian Tyree Henry NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Brian Tyree Henry attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Usher NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Usher attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Pusha T NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Pusha T attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Diddy NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Russell Westbrook attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: A$AP Rocky attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Stefon Diggs NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Stefon Diggs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Trevor Noah NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Trevor Noah attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Dwyane Wade NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Dwyane Wade attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Alton Mason NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Alton Mason attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Chi Ossé NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Chi Ossé attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Olivier Rousteing NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Olivier Rousteing attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)