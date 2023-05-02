Home · News

Let's Hear It For The Boys: Top Men's Looks From The 2023 Met Gala

Diddy, Alton Mason, Jeremy Pope — let's get into all the stellar menswear looks on the red carpet.
Let’s Hear It For The Boys: Top Men’s Looks From The 2023 Met Gala
By Essence Fashion ·

Let’s be honest; generally, when we examine red carpets, we’re focused on the ladies (because Black women just always show up and show out). And rightfully so because they did their thing at this year’s Met Gala (see: Doja, Keke, Janelle Monáe). But we would be remiss if we didn’t give credit to the fellas. From ruffled capes and pearl necklaces to classic black and white tux & bowtie combo and ensembles that challenged the binary (s/o to Alton Mason), the night’s theme was observed, and men really pushed the limits of menswear while also offering timeless staples.

Style icon Russell Westbrook channeled Chanel in his custom Bode look, complete with a pearl necklace, while Usher paid homage to Karl’s signature look (black suit, white shirt, gloves, shades) with a sleek Bianca Saunders suit. The Thom Browne boys, Pusha T and Shai presented super smart sartorial looks that were distinctly Thome Browne yet alluded to Karl. All and all, let’s hear for the boys!

Let’s Hear It For The Boys: Top Men’s Looks From The 2023 Met Gala
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Jeremy Pope attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Get into all the stylish and innovative men’s looks below.

TOPICS: 