Stars That Wore Black Designers To The 2023 Met Gala

This year’s Met Gala, themed in honor of controversial but loved designer Karl Lagerfeld, has stars looking more dapper than ever. A pleasant surprise this year was the number of Black designers being supported and platformed this year. The Met Gala is a huge deal for any emerging designer but even bigger for designers of color, particularly Black designers, who are not always afforded the opportunity to dress a celebrity in this nature. However, it is refreshing to see the outcome of Black designers this year, and the looks designed in honor of the late Lagerfeld are nothing short of captivating.

This year marks quite an impressive record of Black stars in attendance. Luxury designer Sergio Hudson dressed three people tonight, including Keke Palmer, La La Anthony, and actress Rachel Brosnahan. Bianca Saunders makes her Met Gala debut with Usher in a custom suit with design signatures Saunders is known for. Ice Spice made her Met Gala debut in Balmain by Olivier Rousteing, who also dressed style star Jeremy Pope. Diddy designed a custom Sean Jean piece by himself and in collaboration with the iconic June Ambrose.

Take a look below at the stars and their Black designer looks below.

La La Anthony in Sergio Hudson

Keke Palmer in Sergio Hudson

Usher In Bianca Saunders

Ice Spice in Custom Balmain by Oliver Rousteing

P. Diddy in Custom Sean John by Diddy and June Ambrose

Jeremy Pope and Olivier Rousteing