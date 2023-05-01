Home · News

All Of La La Anthony's Met Gala Looks

The media maven is set to host the 2023 Met Gala Livestream — let's revisit her many looks.
By Essence Fashion ·

Tonight is the night; the 2023 Met Gala. The night of fashion, pop-culture moments, funny memes, tweets, and content. And hosting the festivities once again is none other than The Chi actress and celebrated host La La Anthony. She will host the event’s official live stream (which airs exclusively on Vogue‘s digital platforms, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter) alongside SNL’s Chloe Fineman and others.

Aside from hosting the carpet prior, Anthony is no stranger to attending the event as a guest herself. She’s also been known to collaborate with Black designers over the years. From 2019’s Camp 100 dollar gown designed by Pyer Moss’s Kerby Jean Raymond and 2014’s Charles James-themed carpet wearing Cushnie et Ochs to last year’s LaQuan Smith ensemble. As we gear up for tonight’s festivities and anticipate Anthony’s on-screen interviews, we thought we would take a look back at her many Met Gala looks over the years.

Browse through La La’s many Met Gala looks ahead.

