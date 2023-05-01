All Of La La Anthony’s Met Gala Looks

Tonight is the night; the 2023 Met Gala. The night of fashion, pop-culture moments, funny memes, tweets, and content. And hosting the festivities once again is none other than The Chi actress and celebrated host La La Anthony. She will host the event’s official live stream (which airs exclusively on Vogue‘s digital platforms, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter) alongside SNL’s Chloe Fineman and others.

Aside from hosting the carpet prior, Anthony is no stranger to attending the event as a guest herself. She’s also been known to collaborate with Black designers over the years. From 2019’s Camp 100 dollar gown designed by Pyer Moss’s Kerby Jean Raymond and 2014’s Charles James-themed carpet wearing Cushnie et Ochs to last year’s LaQuan Smith ensemble. As we gear up for tonight’s festivities and anticipate Anthony’s on-screen interviews, we thought we would take a look back at her many Met Gala looks over the years.

Browse through La La’s many Met Gala looks ahead.

01 2016’s “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: La La Anthony attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

02 2019 Met Gala Camp: Notes On Fashion NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: La La Anthony attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

03 2017’s “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: La La Anthony attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

04 2014’s “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” NEW YORK, NY – MAY 05: LaLa Anthony and Carmelo Anthony attend the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

05 2013’s “PUNK: Chaos To Couture” NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: La La Anthony attends the Costume Institute Gala for the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

06 2012’s ‘Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations’ NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: LaLa Anthony attends the ‘Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations’ Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Binn/WireImage)