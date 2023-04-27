Home · News

Our Favorite Met Gala Looks Over The Years

In anticipation of this year's exhibition & red carpet, let's take a look back at some of our favorite looks.
By Essence Fashion ·

Over the years, The Met Gala red carpet has become a spectacle in fashion. In fact, it’s like the fashion Super Bowl. We await every year to see all the looks and get into all the online commentary via Twitter and TikTok. Since the announcement of this year’s theme, ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ there has been an immense interest in what kind of looks will be hitting the red carpet. Every year the theme is announced, and how it’s interpreted is up to the designers in collaboration with the celebrity and their stylist. How it’s received is up to the court of public opinion (aka Black Twitter), and the internet is never that kind.

There are a few Met Gala moments itched into the fashion history canon. See; Rihanna in that stunning yellow Guo Pei robe at the 2015 Gala, “Zendaya Of Arc” at 2018’s Heavenly Bodies Gala, and Bey’s sheer Givenchy dress and side pony. And as we await this year’s possible fashion history entries, we wanted to look back at a few of our favorite Gala looks over the years.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Cardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivals at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Chadwick Boseman attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

From Camp to Heavenly Bodies, take a look at a few of our favorite looks over the years.

