Our Favorite Met Gala Looks Over The Years

Over the years, The Met Gala red carpet has become a spectacle in fashion. In fact, it’s like the fashion Super Bowl. We await every year to see all the looks and get into all the online commentary via Twitter and TikTok. Since the announcement of this year’s theme, ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ there has been an immense interest in what kind of looks will be hitting the red carpet. Every year the theme is announced, and how it’s interpreted is up to the designers in collaboration with the celebrity and their stylist. How it’s received is up to the court of public opinion (aka Black Twitter), and the internet is never that kind.

There are a few Met Gala moments itched into the fashion history canon. See; Rihanna in that stunning yellow Guo Pei robe at the 2015 Gala, “Zendaya Of Arc” at 2018’s Heavenly Bodies Gala, and Bey’s sheer Givenchy dress and side pony. And as we await this year’s possible fashion history entries, we wanted to look back at a few of our favorite Gala looks over the years.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Cardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivals at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Chadwick Boseman attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

From Camp to Heavenly Bodies, take a look at a few of our favorite looks over the years.

Zendaya attends the 2018 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Zendaya attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

Solange attends the 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Solange Knowles attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Anok Yai attends The 2021 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Anok Yai attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Precious Lee attends The 2021 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Precious Lee attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kerry Washington attends The 2022 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Kerry Washington attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

Cardi B attends The 2018 Met Gala Cardi B attends The Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 07, 2018 in New York City.( Photo by Rabbani & Solimene Photography/Getty Images)

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Zendaya at the 2017 Met Gala Zendaya arrives at the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Erykah Badu attends the 2014 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 05: Erykah Badu attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Zendaya attends the 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Zendaya attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage )

Kiki Layne at the 2022 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Kiki Layne attends “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Beyoncé at the 2014 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 05: Beyonce attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images)

Beyoncé at the 2016 Met Gala Beyonc�� attends the 2016 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2016 in New York, New York.

Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Rihanna arrives at “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Recording artist Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post)

Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Singer Rihanna attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Solange at the 2018 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Solange Knowles attends Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala a the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images)

Zoe Kravitz at the 2018 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Zoe Kravitz attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Ciara at the 2021 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Ciara attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)

Janelle Monáe at the 2018 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Janelle Mone attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Ashton Sander at the 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Ashton Sanders attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Rihanna at the 2009 Met Gala Singer Rihanna attends “The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic)

Jeremy Pope at the 2022 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Jeremy Pope attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Tracee Ellis Ross arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell attends The 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Naomi Campbell attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for THR)

Tracee Ellis Ross attends The 2021 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Tracee Ellis Ross attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Lupita Nyong’o attends 2021 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Lupita Nyong’o attends 2021 Costume Institute Benefit – In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi attends the 2021 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Yara Shahidi attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Laura Harrier attends The 2022 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Laura Harrier attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Diddy attends the 2017 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Sean Combs attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)