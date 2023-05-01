Celeb Look Of The Week: Michaela Coel In Schiaparelli

GETTY IMAGES

Mayday – it’s officially May, May 1st to be exact, which can only mean one thing; The First Monday In May (otherwise known as the Met Gala). As the museum puts the final touches on the exhibition and the gala staff prepares the tbd color carpet, celebs are flocking to NYC in preparation. Among those spotted around the city was none other than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Michaela Coel.

The award-winning actress and showrunner extraordinaire was spotted last night in Soho en route to a pre-Met dinner fête. She’s one of this year’s gala co-chairs, so of course, she stepped out in style. Styled by renowned stylist and collaborator Georgia Medley, Coel wore Schiaparelli head-to-toe (literally toe shoes), opting for a black velvet mini-dress with caped-sleeve gloves and a pair of signature appendage mules. The dress was straight off the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 RTW runway (see; below). She finished off the look with a chic swimming cap and a delicate evening bag (also Schiaparelli).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Michaela Cole is seen in SoHo on April 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Schiaparelli

We wonder if this is foreshadowing which designer she’ll be wearing for the Met Gala this evening. Stay tuned!