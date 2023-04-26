Zendaya Takes Business Casual To New Heights At The CinemaCon Convention

GETTY

Emmy-winning actress Zendaya took yet another opportunity to show us why she is that girl. To promote her new film Dune: Part Two at CinemaCon in Las Vegas yesterday, April 25th, she wore a smart but alluring Louis Vuitton look. Who knew you could look so put together for a convention? Zendaya’s beauty is undeniable, but her ability to pull off pretty much anything should be studied. There are pieces from Louis Vuitton that few can make work, and she does it so well. I’m excited to see what other Louis Vuitton looks she’ll be styled in for the future from this press run and promo tour as the official ambassador for the French house.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 25: Zendaya attends the red carpet promoting the upcoming film “Dune: Part Two” at the Warner Bros. Pictures Studio presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 25: Zendaya poses for photos as she promotes the upcoming film “Dune: Part Two” during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

The actress wore a backless vest and ballooning trousers that fell on her long legs in a chic, effortless manner. Both pieces came in neutral tones, light grey, and slightly brown. She opted for a white heel, an excellent way to break up the color scheme as a “pop of color” without being too distracting. The backless waistcoat came with many details, like a longer torso on the lapels and three buttons at the bottom and close to the hem, and a buckle at the start of the buttons but just on one side. The added touch of detail was plaid panels on each side of the waistcoat that passes the hem to create some dynamic shape to her overall look.

Whatever Zendaya pops out in tends to be perfect and worth trying to recreate. Keep an eye out for more looks from her — she’s a fashion girl through & through.