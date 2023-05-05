Celebrity Look Of The Week: Rihanna In Mowalola

TWITTER

One thing Rihanna is going to do is go out in style, truly, no matter what. I aspire to be a mix of her and Tracee Ellis Ross, like most women these days. Rihanna’s style has only gotten better with time. She knows her body well and dresses and even does her makeup to fit only the shape of her face. If there’s one piece of advice I think Rihanna would give in terms of styling yourself, it’d be to know your body. She’s just done proportions so well for years. She’d probably also say stop caring about what other people think too.

Her pregnancy style this go-round has been quite enviable. From Y/Project and custom Alaïa to everything in between, the makeup mogul continues to push the boundaries of fashion. She’s helped push the confines of maternitywear, offering desirable look-after look (and candy for street photographers.

rihanna in mowalola fw23, loewe boots and vintage dior bondage handle bag pic.twitter.com/Exd40NrO4M — andriana シ (@MUGLERMIND) May 5, 2023

Fresh off another iconic Met look, last night, the singer, mother, and entrepreneur stepped out in Mowalola from the British designer’s recent SS23 collection. Her designs feel like a very specific Tumbler era — quite subversive. Rihanna chose look 11, an all-white (sort of) leather look with a classic New York Yankees print with some “distressing” reminiscent of falling down or spilling something on your white ensemble (except only this time, there’s no reason to be embarrassed). In fact, Rihanna ate this look up by styling it in her own perfect way with white stacked boots from Loewe and a white studded bag from Dior.