ESSENCE Honors Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, And More At Black Women In Hollywood

ESSENCE announced the honorees for the 17th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, slated to take place on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

This year, the spotlight will shine on Academy Award-nominated actress and Grammy Award winner Danielle Brooks, six-time Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey, industry powerhouse Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, and acclaimed screenwriter and showrunner of the All American series Nkechi Okoro Carroll. The ceremony will be hosted by actor, Grammy Award-winning rapper, and entrepreneur Cliff “Method Man” Smith.

The highly anticipated event returns to Los Angeles to recognize the remarkable achievements of Black women in the film and television industry, especially during the challenging year of 2023 marked by the writers’ and actors’ strike.

In a statement, Caroline Wanga, President and CEO of Essence Ventures, expressed the magazine’s commitment to celebrating Black women within the industry. “The intersection of joy and justice is where community thrives. We don’t ever need to diminish our collective power and accomplishments; due to the work we are still doing to exist equitably. The past year tested this intersection within one of our most sacred cultural realms, when the entertainment industry faced the gridlock of stakeholder value and WORTH. Livelihoods and legacies were at-risk as the fight for economic inclusion mandated resolution,” Wanga said. “In parallel, the assets that the industry creates as a direct infusion of joy that propels our community through the depth and breadth of life, were stagnated as a clear and just outcome stayed uncertain. While parts of the incongruence have stabilized, there is still significant work to be done to create sustainable change.”

Through the lens of cinematic achievements, the awards ceremony will highlight the strength, grace, and influence of Black women in the entertainment industry. This year’s theme “Radiant Power” is a tribute to the unwavering spirit of Black women, who continued to thrive even in the face of industry challenges.

“As we sit in the current moment, ESSENCE will maintain its steadfast commitment to uplift those that continue to offer their craft and skill as a lifeline of optimism and hope. So adjacent to the ongoing work to democratize wealth, we stand unapologetic about celebrating the Black women within the industry that are the purveyors of the cinematic nutrients that nourish our spirits and souls. As we have for nearly two decades, we will illuminate Black Women in Hollywood that define the entertainment culture the world savors, pursue and attain equity that the establishment tries to withhold, and commemorate the achievements they have attained that continually un-stick floors, un-break ladders, and un-glass ceilings, as the Chief Executive Officer of home, culture and community rightfully deserves,” Wanga continued.

Produced by Essence Studios and Red Summer TV, the ceremony honoring Brooks, Bailey, Busby, and Carroll will be aired on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, with streaming available on MAX; date and time to be announced. The 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards is proudly sponsored by Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar and smartwater®.

ESSENCE will extend its celebration of Black film and television luminaries at the fifth annual ESSENCE Hollywood House, scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2024. Themed “Scripting Reel Change,” the Hollywood House event aims to equip the community with tools needed to overcome obstacles and achieve their full potential within the entertainment industry.

The Hollywood House experience, sponsored by Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar and smartwater®, will include a day of networking, mentoring, and skill-building, providing aspiring filmmakers, actors, and TV enthusiasts with opportunities to learn from industry thought leaders, executives, and celebrities.

Los Angeles-based attendees can register at ESSENCE.com/HollywoodHouse2024, while virtual attendees can stream the festivities live on ESSENCE.com, X, Facebook, and YouTube.