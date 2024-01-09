DDG Explains Why He And Halle Bailey Kept Her Pregnancy Private: ‘People Weird’

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Ever since Halle Bailey and DDG announced that they are parents to a baby boy, their baby news has since dominated headlines. With the cat out of the bag finally, the YouTube star has been sharing more behind-the-scenes footage of moments from Bailey’s pregnancy. In a recent clip circulating, DDG can be seen playing with Halle’s belly to get a reaction from baby Halo inside. In the reel, the couple are also out enjoying nature as he touches her bare bump during their babymoon in Bora Bora.

Some fans aren’t shocked by the news since people were speculating about her being pregnant throughout 2023. Matter of fact, some social media commenters are not impressed by the recently released footage and information. “Pretending to not be pregnant, saying people were ‘desperate’ to know then sharing all this is just weird….,” said a commenter on The Neighborhood Talk. However, they never denied rumors. Instead, they just chose not to address them, which they have the right to do.

DDG also shared some insight into what it was like keeping the pregnancy under wraps, and why they chose to do so.

“It wasn’t that hard. It was harder for me than it was for her for sure because she don’t really be on social media like I do. Social media is what I do. It’s why I’m here today,” he shared, naming all the aspects of his life that have been shared online and have been accomplished because of his work online.

“This is one of my biggest accomplishments and I wasn’t able to show it for real for real but it was for a better cause ’cause people weird,” he added. “People are way too much in my business, our business, at this point in time. So, definitely for the better and it made it a lot easier, bringing him into the world without a bunch of opinions.”

Halle announced that she was a mommy to a baby boy at the start of the year in an Instagram post.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ,” she wrote, adding, “the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️”

The first-time dad also shared his joy in an Instagram post.

“My biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love,” he wrote in his caption.

The couple seem to be settling into parenthood with ease and joy–something we wish for every parent!