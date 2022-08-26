Watch Halle Bailey Be The Leading Lady In Boyfriend DDG’s Steamy New Music Video For ‘If I Want You’

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

It’s Halle Bailey and sister Chloe Bailey’s season as both are glowing and growing into their own. Halle is in love and not afraid to make it known, and it seems neither is her boyfriend, rapper DDG. He featured his girlfriend in his latest music video, “If I Want You,” and she blessed the song with her vocals.

It’s a steamy and intimate video as Halle and DDG spend the majority of it locking eyes and embracing one another. As fun as it must have been to collaborate with her boyfriend on one of his singles, it must have also been a proud moment for her considering she was also a fan of his prior to them dating.

“I’ve been a fan of his for years. I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them,” she tells ESSENCE in our September/October issue of the magazine. I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me—and the rest is history.”

Rumors of the two dating began swirling in January when they were sighted at Usher’s Las Vegas residency. We the fans knew it was real when he posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to her for her birthday in March. The couple seem to be progressing in a positive direction judging by Bailey’s most recent comments during her interview with ESSENCE and the fact that they decided to collaborate on music and the visuals for it.

The 22-year-old singer was asked whether she’s in love with 24-year-old DDG and she responded, “Yes. For sure I am.”

It is nice to see the couple growing in love and also growing in their respective careers. Halle is gearing up for the release of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid in 2023, in addition to her role as young Nettie in the remake of The Color Purple.