Meet Halo! Halle Bailey Introduces Newborn Son With DDG

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The best-kept secret that the Internet couldn’t stop speculating about has been let out of the bag (or the womb). Halle Bailey is a mama, y’all.

The singer and actress decided to announce publicly that she did indeed welcome her first child in 2023, doing so with beau DDG, or Darryl Granberry Jr. Sharing a photo of the little one’s hand in her hand, wearing a teeny bracelet with their name on it, she introduced son Halo.

“even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ,” she wrote, adding, “the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️”

Bailey’s last comment is in regards to the fact that people debated for months about the star being pregnant, some complaining that she wouldn’t simply come out and say it. But she and Granberry decided to do things their way and retain their privacy, with Bailey concealing her bump the entire pregnancy and quietly giving birth in December according to reports.

This is the first child for both the 23-year-old Little Mermaid star and Granberry. It’s unclear when exactly the two first became an item, but in 2022, she told ESSENCE she was in love after connecting with the YouTuber

“I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them,” Halle said, one of our September cover stars alongside sister Chloe Bailey. “I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history.”

And now the two are forever Halo’s mom and dad. Congratulations to them on their growing family, and for ignoring the public to welcome their son the way they truly wanted to — privately.