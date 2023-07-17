Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend DDG Says He’s ‘Insecure’ About Their Relationship In New Song, Promptly Gets Dragged

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

The celebrity boyfriends have been talking (read: yapping) and the latest one to publicly pour their heart out about their girlfriend’s behavior is rapper DDG. In a new song, “Famous” from a project titled Maybe It’s Me, the rapper opened up about insecurities he feels because of Halle’s burgeoning acting career and the men who act alongside her.

“Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don’t give a f— if that s— for promo / I don’t wanna see this s— no more.”

Fans assume he’s referring to the 23-year-old locking lips with her co-star Jonah Hauer-King in her recent box office hit The Little Mermaid. The actors also held hands at the movie premiere, which some people think inspired the lyrics.

“Why is y’all holdin’ hands in the photo? / You know I’m insecure, that’s a no-no.”

In the song, DDG, 25, also addresses his struggle with dating a famous woman.

“Fall in love, I hate that s— / Knockin’ me off my grind, I can’t f— with relationships / I ain’t even got enough time in a day for me to chase a b—h / I don’t even ask for much, I ask you to do the basic s— / Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous b—h,” he said on the track.

The song didn’t receive the love he may have hoped it would–so far it’s gotten significant backlash with some internet users calling him a “failed rapper.” DDG addressed the comments in a recent YouTube video via his channel.

“…I want y’all to know- listen y’all. ‘Famous’ is just a song, okay? It’s just music,” he said. “Just like how movies is just movies, songs is just songs. Y’all gotta relax and worry about your own stuff, man, it’s all entertainment. It’s the entertainment business, man. Relax, calm down, chill out, you know? But it is what it is, man. I’m used to getting hated on, y’all.”

The young couple confirmed their relationship in March 2022 and were a beloved pair initially. However, things went left when cheating rumors surfaced in February, and after that his behavior, and comments, have been closely watched. Since fans do not play about Halle, they’ve been giving him a bombastic side-eye ever since.

But Bailey seems content with standing by her man. As one of the cover stars for ESSENCE’s September/October 2022 issue (alongside her sister, Chloe Bailey), she talked about being in love with the YouTube personality and dealing with overprotective fans.

“People have seen me grow up, so of course they might have something to say about how I feel or what I do with my life,” she says. “I just choose not to read it. I ignore the naysayers and follow my own heart and intuition.”