Beyoncé Make A Surprise Appearance At Luar's Runway Show In Bushwick

Last night, Beyoncé graced New York’s fashion scene with her presence in a surprise visit to Bushwick, Brooklyn for Luar’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show. Imagine sitting in a dimly lit warehouse in Bushwick next to the editors, writers, and content creators you’ve been seeing for five days straight and rumors are buzzing around Queen Bey’s arrival.

With everyone’s eyes fixated on the exit to see who will walk in next and several attendees unable to stay seated, the building anticipation was confirmation something out of this world was about to take place. The Grammy-award winning singer walked into the venue and basically broke the internet for New York’s fashion scene.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Beyoncé attends the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Accompanied by her mother Tina Knowles and sister Solange, Beyoncé wore a metallic silver full look from Gaurav Gupta’s latest collection with an iridescent version of Luar’s Ana bag. Continuing to lean into her yeehaw aesthetic, she wore a beige cowboy hat to top off the look. In addition to accessorizing with a cowboy hat, she was draped in a bedazzled balaclava that sent crystals down her chest. With this being her fourth cowboy hat moment within the month, the singer is clearly sending us the message to channel our inner cowboy and continue wearing silver for 2024.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: A model walks the runway at the Luar show during February 2024 New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)

While her bedazzled knee high boots and matching blazer captivated the crowd, she was attending the show in support of her nephew, Daniel “Julez” J. Smith Jr., for his runway model debut. Like any proud auntie, she sat front row taking in all the incredible structural garments going down the runway while bobbing her head to rave music. Smith was the second look in the show, wearing a leather suit with a double breasted closure, exaggerated shoulder pads, and fur mittens for an added touch of drama.

While Smith’s debut was a success, designer Raul Lopez was surprised to see Queen Bey sitting front row at his show. Overwhelmed with exhaustion and emotion, Lopez shared with various publications backstage, “I didn’t even know. I didn’t know. I just found out.”