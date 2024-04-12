The Best Celebrity Looks Of The Week

Getty Images

This week in celebrity style did not disappoint. From singers to athletes to beloved actresses, these looks were intentional and nearly perfect. Actress Lupita N’yongo wore a Celine dress that we haven’t stopped thinking about. While in New York at the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala actress Tracee Ellis Ross wore an off-the-shoulder gown by Marc Jacobs.

At the same event, supermodel Paloma Elsesser wore an Avant-garde black gown designed by Vaquera. Law Roach and Zendaya are continuing to kill it with her Challengers press tour looks. Her all-white Thom Browne look was tennis core to the max. Speaking of tennis, Olympian Serena Williams wore a Nike and Sacai set in Paris for the Nike On Air event.

Spike Lee and Rihanna had the same idea this week in regard to Louis Vuitton. The esteemed director wore Pharrell’s pixelated camo suit that he debuted in his 2023 menswear collection. Meanwhile, Rihanna’s leopard print outfit featured an LV monogrammed satchel fur bag to accompany her outfit.

While on-the-go, actress Gabrielle Union stepped out in a beige suit from The Frankie Shop. She does business casual so well. On the red carpet for “An Unforgettable Evening,” actor Cynthia Bailey wore a sparkling blue gown by Tadashi Shoji while model and Real Housewife Ubah Hassan wore a green fringe dress by Pamala Rolland.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these killer celebrity looks of the week.

Rihanna Wears Louis Vuitton

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 12: Rihanna is seen leaving The Nice Guy on April 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Rihanna continues the leopard print trend, to some it’s a continuation of the mob wife moment. Her fur trim coat matched her short skirt layered over sheer black tights. Even her tortoiseshell sunglasses were on point. Her black pointed-toe heels paired well with her fur Louis Vuitton monogram satchel bag. While her other accessories were a gold choker and a diamond wrap-around necklace, and a black and gold signet ring.

Lupita N’yongo Wears Celine

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 11: Lupita Nyong’o, recipient of the Star of the Year award, attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

At the Big Screen Achievement Awards, Lupita N’yongo channeled ‘90s glam in a golden Celine gown. The slinky spaghetti strap dress fell gracefully to the ground while her decolletage and arms were fully out. She looked ethereal with just a pair of diamond drop earrings and a single diamond ring from De Beers.

Serena Williams Wears Nike Sacai

Serena Williams at the Nike Air Innovation Summit held at the Palais Brongniart on April 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Maitre/WWD via Getty Images)

In Paris at the Nike On Air Event, Olympic tennis player and sports icon Serena Williams wore a tan two-piece set by the Nike and Sacai collaborative collection. The belt buckle detail on both the top and skirt juxtaposed the feminine silhouette with a utilitarian effect. Her long-sleeved collared top fit seamlessly while the way her skirt fell with its slightly draped detail was effortlessly cool. Under her sunkissed blonde tresses peeked a pair of simple thin gold hoop earrings. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

Gabrielle Union Wears The Frankie Shop

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 11: Gabrielle Union is seen in SoHo on April 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

It’s time for suits this spring and Gabrielle Union proves it with her The Frankie Shop look. While out and about New York City, the actress was spotted in a minimalistic set. She layered her blazer over a white fitted top while her loose trousers fell above black loafers with a gold detail. She also carried a black leather handbag and gold hoop earrings which completed her outfit effortlessly.

Zendaya Wears Thom Browne

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 10: Zendaya attends the UK premiere of “Challengers” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Zendaya’s Challengers U.K. premiere look was a custom all-white Thom Browne dress, styled by Law Roach. The top of the dress was collared with buttons down the middle. Throughout the dress in cream was an embroidered tennis racket print that went down the gown’s pleats. In her hair a single white bow was placed while on her wrist sat a diamond tennis bracelet. At the bottom of the dress were blue and red blocks, a signature of Thom Browne’s.

Cynthia Bailey Wears Tadashi Shoji

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Cynthia Bailey attends “An Unforgettable Evening” benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/WireImage)

At the Women’s Cancer Research Fund Dinner hosted in Beverly Hills actress Cynthia Bailey wore a sequin blue ruched gown by Tadashi Shoji. The long-sleeved gown was form-fitting and featured a low neck detail that also included ruching at the middle. Bailey also donned a pair of dangling diamond earrings that touched her shoulders. Peeking underneath her dress was a pair of silver strappy heels with a bow detail.

Ubah Hassan Wears Pamala Rolland

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 10: Ubah Hassan attends as City Harvest Presents The 2024 Gala: Magic Of Motown at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for City Harvest)

Model and Real Housewives of New York cast member Ubah Hassan wore a green fringe and feathered gown to the Magic of Motown Gala hosted at Cipriani 42nd Street. The halter-style dress featured an exposed back and a slit that showed off some skin. Since the gown was such a statement her accessories were kept minimal with just diamond stud earrings and green strappy heels with a sparkling diamond detail on the straps and at the toe.

Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Marc Jacobs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala Honoring Tracee Ellis Ross, Michael Burke and Pete Nordstrom, Hosted by Paloma Elsesser at The Glasshouse on April 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

Tracee Ellis Ross is a woman who loves fashion and shows that every chance she gets. At the Fashion Trust Fund Gala where she was an honoree, Ross wore an off-the-shoulder black gown by Marc Jacobs and black pointed-toe heels by Louboutin, styled by Karla Welch. The gown’s details from the emerald brooch at the waist to the exaggerated hourglass silhouette were striking.

Paloma Elsesser Wears Vaquera

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Paloma Elsesser attends the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala Honoring Tracee Ellis Ross, Michael Burke and Pete Nordstrom, Hosted by Paloma Elsesser at The Glasshouse on April 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

Paloma Elsesser wore a Vaquera outfit to the Fashion Trust Fund Gala designed with head-turning details. The host and supermodel donned a sheer top and opaque tiered puff skirt silhouette which was quite a moment. The collared top featured exposed stitching while her textured sailor hat was juxtaposed with a bow. She accessorized with a stack of anklets over her strappy black heels, a few rings on her fingers, and a pair of stud diamond earrings.

Spike Lee Wears Louis Vuitton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Spike Lee attends the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala Honoring Tracee Ellis Ross, Michael Burke and Pete Nordstrom, Hosted by Paloma Elsesser at The Glasshouse on April 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

Legendary director Spike Lee attended the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala in a Louis Vuitton pixelated camouflage blazer, from Pharrell’s debut collection, layered over a white button-down shirt. He paired khakis and black Nike sneakers with his outfit and had to add a classic Yankees cap to accessorize.