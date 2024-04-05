Pharrell Williams Most Iconic Looks Of All Time

Getty Images

Pharrell Williams is a creative visionary. His musical prowess as a producer throughout his career has brought him to the exact place he knew it would—his craft alongside Chad Hugo is unparalleled—as a duo, the two have left an indelible mark on the rap canon. His unique experiences and global travels have influenced his music-making almost as much as they’ve influenced his fashion choices and distinct style eras. His self-expression hasn’t changed drastically over the years. Instead, he’s merely elevated into a more stylish and modern style savant. He’s still Skateboard P in our eyes.

In the ‘00s, he was seen in snapbacks, T-shirts, slim fit jeans, and diamond studded belts that matched his gaudy chains and shining grills. At the time, he was working with The Neptunes co-founder Chad Hugo, producing some of the most memorable songs in hip hop history. His clothing brand Billionaire Boys Club, co-founded with Nigo, was it, at the time. The clothing pieces reflected his own style with similar graphic T-shirts with the signature astronaut sprawled on them.

In the ’10s, he’s seen in more experimental outfits that still somehow felt very Pharrell with experimental prints and textures, especially red plaid, satin jackets, tall hats, and Chanel tweed jackets. At the Met Gala in 2014, he wore a suit with shorts, most likely sparking the long shorts trend we know and love today. He still has an affinity for Chanel, wearing tweed jackets here and there and rewearing his pearl circle sunglasses from the French fashion house.

Now, he’s the creative director at another French fashion house, Louis Vuitton for their menswear division. Filling the shoes of the late Virgil Abloh is a daunting task, yet Williams has put his own spin on the brand. He brought back into the mix the Westenwear trend with his Fall/Winter 2024 runway collection under Louis Vuitton. His debut show in Paris garnered hundreds of attendees including celebrities like Beyoncé and Jay-Z. And he’s even opened up opportunities to friends like Tyler, the Creator who recently was a guest designer for their Spring/Summer collection.

Pharrell’s outfits over the years parallel his growth in music and fashion throughout his career. Keep scrolling to see his evolution in honor of his birthday.

