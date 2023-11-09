The 2024 Met Gala Theme Is Finally Here

Getty Images

The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced the theme for the 2024 Met Gala. Titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” the theme and exhibition are slated to focus on roughly 250 archival garments spanning the past 400 years of history.

According to Vogue, these pieces which have rarely been seen by the public are from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection. Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French Director and CEO, said the following in a statement: “The Met’s innovative spring 2024 Costume Institute exhibition will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience the multisensory facets of a garment.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: A view of fashion as The Metropolitan Museum of Art announces the The Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on November 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Hollein added: “‘Sleeping Beauties’ will heighten our engagement with these masterpieces of fashion by evoking how they feel, move, sound, smell, and interact when being worn, ultimately offering a deeper appreciation of the integrity, beauty, and artistic brilliance of the works on display.”

Pieces that will be on display include a bodice from the 17th century and selections from Philip Lim, Stella McCartney, and more. Archival pieces from Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, and Hubert de Givenchy will also be shown. Fashion creators throughout history will get their due when this exhibition launches.

“Fashion is one of the most emotional artistic forms because of its connection to the body,” Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute said. “It is imbued with memory and emotions, and we relate to it very much via our senses. One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion.”

The Met Gala which will be sponsored by TikTok will kick off on May 6, 2024. A dress code has not been shared as of yet.

Stay tuned here for additional updates.