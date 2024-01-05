Getty Images

This week in fashion has some moments that we loved to see. One of them being newly appointed Pharrell Williams’ debut Louis Vuitton collection finally hitting stores. The Spring/Summer 2024 collection garnered much anticipation and subsequently gave Williams an even bigger fan base than before. The collection was filled with pixelated print and the million-dollar Speedy bag made its grand entrance.

Next, beloved actress Tia Mowry showed off her figure on her Instagram in a black Mugler bodysuit. In a newly released Instagram video Mowry wore a plain gray sweatsuit to give a teaser ahead of the sensual look she donned later in the clip.

Rapper Young Thug has decided to get into the fashion business with a new clothing line he announced called Act Normal. Not many details on the elusive brand have been released but the mantra for the brand reads, “Be the reason the world changes.” That was written on a label made in Paris to give his fans a tease of what’s to come.

Louis Vuitton also released its “LV Remix” Collection with bags that are reminiscent of the Y2K era. They are covered with the LV monogram and shaped in half crescents and baguettes in a reimagination of its Monogram Vernis collection.

Lastly, Dior’s Men’s Pre-Fall runway show in Hong Kong is set for March 23. This will be the first time the French fashion house has done a men’s show in Hong Kong since 2016.

Pharrell Williams’s First Louis Vuitton Collection Hits Stores

We all remember the excitement in the announcement of Pharrell Williams filling the shoes of the late Virgil Abloh as creative director of Louis Vuitton. His debut show had stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna sitting in the front row. The anticipation was high and once we got a peak of the show with its choir entrance and pixelated designs, we knew Williams was making his mark as a new fixture at the fashion brand. . His debut collection is now available to shop across over 50 store locations including New York and London. NBA star LeBron James was revealed as the campaign star for the collection, the same day it hit stores. “I definitely wanted to make my mark in bags and trunks. And I just felt like when you think about nice handbags, luxury handbags, the first thing that pops in most people’s minds is the Speedy,” Williams tells WWD.⁠

Tia Mowry Wears Mugler

Tia Mowry showed off her figure in a recent Mugler look she posted on her Instagram. She wore a plain gray sweatsuit, an unassuming outfit and in the next clip, she shocks us with a black Mugler bodysuit that accentuates her curves. Nicki Minaj’s “FTCU” plays in the background so, we’re taking this as a mom’s night out look. Mowry’s style is usually pretty modest but we’re loving her “new year, new me” energy.

Young Thug Announces His New Clothing Line

While his RICO case is still underway the rapper who claims to be “Truly Humbled Under God” has announced his clothing line Act Normal. Their tagline reads, “Be the reason the world changes.” At the moment, they have an Instagram with a few posts giving us a taste of what to expect. The website is bare with the tantalizing words: “coming soon.” We also spotted this message on the site: “ActNormal Clothing is on its way! We are dedicated to providing you with the best experience and highest-quality garments possible.”

Stay tuned for details and head to the website to see for yourself at actnnormalapparel.com.

Louis Vuitton Releases Its Latest “LV Remix” Bag Collection

Looks like Y2K is back again with Louis Vuitton’s latest “LV Remix” Collection. The collection includes a re-imagination of the denim Monogram Vernis collection with the white Louis Vuitton monogram printed all over in “Croissant,” “Capucines East-West,” and “Twist West” shapes. Other bags come in hot pink, pastel lavender, and yellow. Additional accessories in the collection include white belts, denim baseball caps, and bucket hats with vintage inclinations.

Dior’s Men’s Runway Show Date Announced

On March 23, Dior will reportedly present its Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection, according to WWD. This is out of the norm as the brand usually does its men’s Pre-Fall show in December. It has not been announced yet why the French fashion house chose to opt out of tradition. However, the collection is set to be in stores by May of this year so it will be a quick turnaround. Shanghai’s Fashion Week is to start on March 25 while Art Basel in Hong Kong is from March 28 to 30. Maybe the busyness of the week will create more buzz on the show. Either way, this will be the brand’s first time back in Hong Kong for a men’s show in eight years.