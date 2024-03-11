How Tracee Ellis Ross Achieved the Bold Lip For The Oscars Party

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Tracee Ellis Ross stole the show at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a stunning black and white painted bodysuit dress from Balmain. The American Fiction actress looked gorgeous with her hair styled in a slick back ponytail. But what really caught our attention was her iconic makeup, courtesy of the talented celebrity makeup artist, Romy Soleimani. It’s safe to say that Tracee Ellis Ross truly ruled the event, especially with her flawless makeup.

“Freshness, warmth and ease,” Soleimani tells ESSENCE. The celebrity makeup artist also shared that Ross’s dress was “quite graphic,” and felt like the actress needed a bright bold warm color to make it stand out on the red carpet.

Soleimani begins by applying the Skin Activator to Ross’s skin, which leaves a radiant glow. She follows it up with the Vital Vital Skin Foundation Stick in Shade X.5 and Vital Skincare Complexion Drops in X.5, which gives a medium finish to the skin. Finally, for the face, she uses Vital Skincare Pressed Powder in Shade Dune to set and maintain the makeup look.

Soleimani used the Face Trace Contour Stick in Shade Ganache to sculpt and chisel Ross’s cheeks. Then, she applied the Lit Up Highlight Stick in Nectar and Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Bichette to add a pop of color to her cheeks. Finally, she finishes Ross’s cheeks with the Liquid Super Loaded in Shade Peau de Soleil and Peau de Pêche to give them an instant glow.

Soleimani used a few products to give Ross a simple yet classy look for the red carpet. She applied the Eye Want You Mascara to define her lashes and used the Eye Love You Eye Pencil in Shade Khôl Noir and Eye Pods in Tabac to draw attention to her eyes. To make her brows look fuller, the celebrity makeup artist used the Bonne Brow Defining Pencil in Slate.

Lastly, we cannot leave the house without putting on lipstick as a final touch on your makeup look. Soleimani used the Lip Suede Matte Lipstick in Shade Le Rouge, as she claims is “the real hero,” for Ross’s pout that gives “a vibrant orangey red that feels so fresh.” She also explains a technique we can do if we want to try this look at home. “Smithing out the lip with a lip brush after applying straight from the bullet,” Soleimani said. “Keep the rest of your makeup fresh and dewy to balance the matte lip.”

Soleimani cannot stop raving about working with the black-ish star as she loves fashion and beauty on the red carpet. “She loves to play,” Soleimani said. “There is an adrenaline rush and anticipation in seeing it all come together on the carpet.”

In summary, Ross is always experimenting with makeup, and we’re always taking notes.

