96th Annual Academy Awards. Celebrities made their appearance on the much anticipated 96th Annual Academy Awards red carpet this evening. Many of which presented looks that should have won awards of their own. As one of the most popular red carpet events, we were met with aspirational beauty moments: from glitter-dusted looks to soft-curled bobs, reminding us that the Oscars have been a floor for the most timeless looks since 1929.

Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph must have arrived in a horse-drawn carriage because her rich blonde wig– treated with the Joico Defy Damage KBOND20 Power Masque– and blue gown turned her into Cinderella. Meanwhile, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo’s nails won the red carpet with emerald Gel-X extensions, which her black and green smoke liner played into. Meanwhile, Zendaya– who is known to snap paparazzi’s necks– stunned with her bouncy bob. Danielle Brooks was feeling the bob life as well, which paired perfectly with her elegant black dress and string of diamonds.

We’d be remiss to not mention Lupita N’yongo, who tapped her hair stylist Vernon Francois for a look that celebrated the actress’ natural beauty: kinks, texture and glitter included. Like N’yongo, Regina King took in the moment in a curly updo with copper eyeshadow to pair with a bright orange Versace gown. As for the men? Oscar nominee Coleman Domingo, for one, took an extra step using the Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm Powder to enhance his complexion.

Below, you’ll find 20 of our favorite beauty moments from the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

