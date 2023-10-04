Celebrities Wearing Black Designers 

Dalvin Adams

Supporting Black designers 24/7 is what ESSENCE is all about. It’s not a trend for us, it’s an everyday occurrence and apparently, it’s a lifestyle for a few celebrities as well. Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét was seen wearing a long black LaQuan Smith gown with side cutouts recently. British supermodel Leomie Anderson wore a short blue knitted dress recently by Ahluwalia. Actor Shameik Moore was spotted in a vibrant Diallo sweater vest while in the town. Reggae artist Yaadcore wore an assortment of pieces by streetwear brand Daily Paper. Real Housewives of New York star Ubah Hassan wore a gorgeous lace dress by Haribison this week too.

If you’re looking for inspiration on looks or want to know what brands you can support, keep scrolling.

Victoria Monét Wears LaQuan Smith

R&B star Victoria Monét was seen wearing an edgy black cutout dress by LaQuan Smith. It fit her effortlessly with the reverse V shape over the bodice and her hips peeking out of the cutouts. Her stylist Timothy Luke Garcia let the dress be the center of attention but accessorized with large stacked bangles in clear and black on both wrists.

Leomie Anderson Wears Ahluwalia

Model and television host Leomie Anderson wore a short blue dress by British designer Ahluwalia. The dress features a cool ombre effect throughout the piece with speckles of green. A single green strap sits across her chest. It accentuates her long legs as she wears black strappy heels. She accessorized her look with a pair of hoop earrings.

Shameik Moore Wears Diallo

Actor Shameik Moore was seen recently in a warm-toned color block Diallo sweater vest styled by Jason Rembert. Moore wore the sweater with no shirt underneath and a pair of orange pants and black shoes. Moore accessorized with a stack of silver and brown beaded necklaces, a simple gold watch, and a pair of diamond earrings.

Yaadcore Wears Daily Paper

Reggae artist Yaadcore was on the streets of New York’s Lower East Side wearing various pieces by Daily Paper. All of the looks were matching sets. The first look was a Daily Paper paneled blazer with a pair of baggy black pants and loafers while the second was a matching denim logo-printed set with a pair of black quilted boots. The third look he wore included a printed red and white sweatsuit set.

Ubah Hassan Wearing Harbison

Model Ubah Hassan was recently seen wearing the brand Harbison on her Instagram at The Real Housewives of New York reunion which aired on Sunday. The white lace gown was stunning against her skin tone. There’s a slight cutout right underneath the bust of the long dress. She accessorized with a single diamond necklace and a matching bracelet with a pair of dangling earrings. She also wore two rings, one on each hand made of gold and diamond.