Essence Fashion Digest: Ganni To Release Capsule With Paloma Elsesser, Serena Williams Wears Gucci, And More

Lee Mary Manning

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First off, Paloma Elsesser has collaborated on a size-inclusive capsule collection with the Danish brand Ganni. Meanwhile, Olympian Serena Williams wore a bright yellow sundress while out and about carrying a luxe Gucci bag. The Brownies has announced its collaboration with Social Goods on a capsule that will donate proceeds to Black maternal health initiatives.

Additionally, Chaz A. Jordan, known as 1989 Studio’s founder, has decided to step down from the role. This is a trend we’ve been noticing with creative directors and even founders stepping down or playing musical chairs with fashion houses and brands. Lastly, footwear designer Joe Freshgoods has created another collection with long-time collaborator New Balance.

Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Paloma Elsesser And Ganni Announce A Capsule

When the “Model of the Year” makes a collection with the coveted brand Ganni, you must know the details. Paloma Elsesser champions women of color, especially plus-sized women of color. Her new capsule collection with Ganni features pieces from the Spring/Summer 2024 runway in Copenhagen. The capsule collection includes four dresses and three trousers knit brown, black and white mesh polka dot, burgundy mesh, and gray plaid with the Ganni butterfly motif charm.

“As we continue to embrace diversity and the expression of self through fashion, my collaboration with Ganni represents a powerful step towards a more size-inclusive and empowering fashion future,” Elsesser shared in a statement.

The Ganni and Paloma Elsesser capsule collection launches online at ganni.com and in-store on April 17. Prices range from $145 to $395 and sizes range from EU 32 to 52.

Serena Williams Wears Gucci

In New York City, Olympian Serena Williams took a stroll in a stunning yellow sleeveless dress that exuded spring. Her white pointed-toe heels went with it seamlessly while her black gold chain Gucci Marmont matelassé black leather shoulder bag stole the show. An accessory can make or break your look and Williams proves that choosing the right one can elevate any outfit. We’re adding her simple spring look to our mood boards and her sleek Gucci bag to our carts for warm-weather styling.

Getty Images

The Brownies And Social Goods Release Capsule Collection

The community-driven organization known as The Brownie Agency, founded by Brianna Agyemang and Ayanna P. Wilks have partnered with Social Goods, a statement making company, on a limited-edition clothing capsule collection. This collection’s proceeds will be donated to Commonsense Childbirth, a nonprofit that provides accessible, safe, and equitable pregnancy, birth, and postpartum care focusing on Black and brown people. The collection includes a graphic cropped T-shirt, socks, and bike shorts with the signature Brownie Twist logo on each piece. The logo was seen on Issa Rae in the last season of Insecure that was designed by Luther Young and manufactured by Melanie Marie Jewelry.

The Brownies

Chaz A. Jordan Has Left His Brand 1989 Studio

Chaz A. Jordan has stepped down from his own brand 1989 that he founded in 2022. The reasoning is “creative differences,” according to WWD. It was also reported that the former founder and designer of the brand has released his ownership rights or any future endeavors the company may have to Folli Follie Group, which bought 1989 Studio. Jordan confirmed with WWD that his next creative director role would be denim-focused. He’s known for his work with the late Virgil Abloh and Don C at RSVP Gallery and his former brands Ih Nom Un Nit, Au Courant, and Laundered Corp.

Joe Fresh Goods And New Balance Release New Collection

Footwear designer Joefreshgoods has just released another killer collection with collaborator New Balance. The collection is entitled “When Things Were Pure,” a nod to the early aughts. The newly designed sneakers come in a “Pink Mink” and “Black Ice” colorway in the New Balance 1000 silhouette, an archival shoe from 1999. The JFG logo sits at the tip and end of the sneaker with the class “N” in the middle of each side of the shoe. The campaign was inspired by the early aughts, particularly the years 2003 to 2010. On his Instagram, the designer posted a visual to associate with the collection.