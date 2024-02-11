NYFW Celeb Look Of The Day: Day 2, Paloma Elsesser

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Supermodel Paloma Elsesser’s style has no limitations. For her latest look during New York Fashion Week, she stepped out in the sheer trend that was spotted at multiple runway shows in September. Elsesser’s take on the buzzy and fearless style consisted of a shimmery black see-through top worn with a bra underneath. The next part of her outfit featured a matching textured midi skirt. The tulle detailing on this piece was visible at the bottom, this detail felt like it added to the ensemble.

For accessories, Elsesser paired her sheer items with black tights. She also added a pair of red strappy sandals and a croc handbag in black. As a whole, the look didn’t come across as risque, instead, it appeared as a wearable pairing of pieces. Taking notes from runway presentations like Altuzarra, Miu Miu and Coach was a swing worth trying out. In our opinion, the entire outfit worked extremely well for Elsesser.

In matters of personal style, the supermodel’s instinctive choices always land well. If you scroll through her Instagram you’ll notice she constantly dons chic midi dresses and stunning bustier tops. She also has an affinity for midi skirts and tops with moody cuts. Red carpet fashion is an area she excels at too. For the recent CFDA Fashion Awards, she wore a simple tank, a sophisticated black and white blazer, and a floor-sweeping black silk skirt both by Willy Chavaria. The skirt was designed with a high slit. Within the fashion landscape, Elsesser is an exciting figure we enjoy watching thrive.