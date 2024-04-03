Rihanna’s Bottega Veneta Coat Shows Us Leopard Print Is In

Bottega Veneta/Backgrid

In Los Angeles, strolling around town, fashion icon Rihanna was spotted wearing a Bottega Veneta leopard print coat. A$AP Rocky was just the face of an unlikely paparazzi-inspired campaign for the brand. From the luxurious print to the shearling trim, we’re definitely going to have to copy this look by the global artist. Imagine being this cool of a mom, we’d never be embarrassed to get picked up from school.

Her overall look was consistent from the vintage Metallica T-shirt and Attico snap embroidered jeans and leather boots by the same brand made us do a double take. She’s a master at styling herself. Proof of this was shown when she left the bottom snaps undone to show off her black leather boots with a satisfying amount of slouch. By the way, this is the look she’s wearing to bring her oldest son RZA to a bounce house. His look was pretty stylish too with a denim jacket layered over a checkered neutral hoodie and a pair of corduroy deep green pants sans sneakers, of course, for the bounce house.

She added a pair of large black Gucci sunglasses and a Gucci Marina chain necklace layered over another long diamond chain to accessorize. Rih also had on a pair of gold circle studs and diamond ear cuff with her blonde hair swept in an up-do which assisted with pulling off her effortless look.

We’re excited to see more leopard print pop up in street style this year with more celebs like Rihanna showing up with a look we can emulate when we’re on the go. As we know, once Rihanna does it, it’s cool again.