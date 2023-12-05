A$AP Rocky Is The Face Of Bottega Veneta's Sneaky Pre-Spring 2024 Campaign

Getty Images

A$AP Rocky is arguably one of the most stylish men in streetwear right now. Yesterday, the rapper and designer announced that Matthieu Blazy of Bottega Veneta had tapped him for a new type of ad campaign.

Comprised of tabloid-style photographs, the rapper and father starred in the new Bottega Veneta Pre-Spring 2024 campaign. Rocky called it “FLACK FOR BOTTEGA ‘24.” Styled by his longtime collaborator, Matthew Henson, in the images, Rocky is seen sporting excellent menswear pieces. In one shot, he wears a full gray sweatsuit, in another shot he’s wearing oversized denim, a brown plaid blazer, and Bottega Veneta’s Andiamo bag in pink. For another look he dons a beige suit, a white tank, and a brown woven bag.

What Rocky and the team have accomplished is a creative and interesting piece of performance art. There’s the artist and the subject and someone orchestrating the whole thing. More looks like Rocky in another suit finished off with a shirt and tie underneath, holding flowers in Los Angeles, a denim on denim look with a gray tie, accessorized with a brown and white checkered bag. In one of the slides Rocky posted, he’s just a “SHOPPING DAD” in another Canadian suit iteration with a pair of baggy jeans and a more fitted button-up.

Since mid-2023, the rapper was seen at Rihanna’s side or just running errands in full Bottega looks so, if you had our suspicions, let this be your confirmation. We wonder if another brand will try this or maybe a new iteration of this campaign tactic to get eyes on them. Either way, the Bottega Veneta Pre-Spring 2024 campaign or “creative trifecta” is truly innovative.