A Look At A$AP Rocky’s Debut PUMA X Formula 1 Capsule Collection

PUMA

Earlier this month it was announced that A$AP Rocky would be a creative director for Puma‘s Formula 1 sector. Now the brands are sharing a first look at the collection. The pieces are set to be available at a pop-up at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The shop will be filled with motor-inspired pieces from a distressed balaclava to denim pants designed and named after the rapper.

Notably, every piece will feature the rapper’s A$AP moniker. At the pop-up guests will be able to have the option to customize pieces at an exclusive station. The collection itself is the perfect fusion, in Rocky’s mind, of high-fashion, streetwear, and motorsport elements to create a full collection of pieces that reflect the F1 high-performance expectations.

PUMA

This collection is not only Rocky’s inaugural Puma debut but also a taste of what to expect in 2024. The multi-year partnership between Puma and Rocky is long-term so there will be a slew of high-speed inspired clothing and accessories. His first collection features a long sleeve T-shirt with a ‘90s toy car graphic made with a football jersey fabric, an apron short that features a removable apron, inspired by the pit crew’s efficiency, and gloves with a heat map printed on the palm, and a distressed hat that has a classic “dad” fit that Rocky is known to wear.

Other stand-out pieces include a distressed balaclava that focuses on function and comfort, inspired by F1 driver helmets. The knit accessory features a button snap detail and webbing to remove with ease. The collection also included denim pants inspired by pit crew knee pads which feature actual built-in knee pads and cinching for maximum comfort. An oversized Puma cat motif is seen on the front of the pants.

This collection will be available on puma.com on November 17, as well as at the Grand Prix pop-up in Las Vegas. Take a look at the pieces below.

PUMA

PUMA