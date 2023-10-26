Rihanna Announces New FENTY X PUMA Sneakers

Rihanna and Puma’s Fenty line have announced another sneaker drop following last month’s release. In the coming days, the FENTY x PUMA Avanti shoe will arrive in new colorways including “Dark Myrtle” and “Club Navy.” The sneaker is inspired by the iconic Puma football shoe the King football cleat and the classic Easy Rider silhouette.

Both colorways feature an oil treated leather, gold aglets, and Fenty branding splashed on the tongue and ankle. The “Dark Myrtle” colorway features brown leather sock liners–while the “Club Navy” includes matching sock liners. The new Avanti will be available in men’s, women’s, and children’s sizing for the whole family.

FENTY X PUMA

The football-inspired trends seem here to stay as even RiRi has declared it’s still in with her latest drop. The fashionable and contemporary take on the vintage-styled football shoe is true to the artist’s eclectic personal style. The shoe arriving in these deeper tones as opposed to the first drop’s silver is well-suited for those who prefer minimalistic footwear.

The global sportswear brand and Rihanna have spoken the same language regarding design aesthetics since 2014. Recently, the relaunch of their partnership has stirred fans into a frenzy.

The two new Avanti colorways will be available on November 2 on puma.com and in select retailers at 10 a.m. EST. Prices retail from $80 to $170. Take a look at the silhouettes below.

FENTY/PUMA

FENTY/PUMA