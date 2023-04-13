A$AP Rocky Is Officially The Cool Dad

Backgrid

A$AP Rocky, part of the A$AP Mob, 1/2 of the most stylish couple to walk the earth, and father of two, has always worn what he’s wanted. Like think for a minute and look back at how his style evolution has progressed over the years. From Hood By Air and Saint Laurent Teddy Jackets to Gucci muse and ambassador. He’s always had his own vibe, but when Rihanna entered the picture, his style became even more of a standout.

He wears fatherhood very well, to say the least, and gives off the most “cool dad” energy. He’s been able to really up the ante on more basic looks. Like this most recent look, he’s giving business casual with a long navy trench, a button-down, a tie, and a hat (dad hat) that actually matches their colorways.

The proportions in this look are flawless. The jeans-to-trench length ratio is just right. The coat he’s wearing is none other than The Row, a brand known for its allure to the quiet luxury circle but also so well constructed. His shoes are the Gucci X Adidas collaboration, and his hat is his own brand Awge.

This might be the best I’ve seen him dressed. We never get tired of this duo’s outings because everywhere they go is a bit like a runway show.