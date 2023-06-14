Dwyane Wade Breaks Silence On Going 50/50 With Gabrielle Union, Says It Started After An Argument

John Shearer/WireImage

The Wades are a couple often making headlines and they were most recently over going 50/50 on bills. Gabrielle Union-Wade did an interview with Noah Callahan-Bever on his Bloomberg Originals series Idea Generation a few weeks back and briefly touched on how they split bills in their household.

The internet made a big fuss about Union going halves when Dwyane Wade is reportedly worth more than she is. The former NBA player has since broken his silence on the matter during an interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe.

Wade says the 50/50 talk began when he said it was “my house that I paid for,” during an argument with Union when they lived in Miami years back.

“My wife looked at me and said ‘You will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share,'” Wade recalled. “So when we moved to (Los Angeles) my wife said ‘I got half on it you will never say ‘my house’ again – you can say that in the arena!'”

The former Miami Heat player went on to explain what exactly they split through the middle citing their house and shared expenses for their daughter, Kaavia, who is currently four. They don’t go halves when it comes to individual family expenses, which bolsters what the Bring It On star said in her interview. These separate family expenses on Wade’s part includes his kids from previous relationships, which include Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16 − with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, as well as son Xavier, 9, with Aja Métoyer.

Union-Wade mentioned paying for other households, which could include parents, siblings and the likes. According to him they’ve also signed a prenup to protect their finances.

“I told her the same way, ‘I’ll sign a prenup too. You’re a millionaire. You got money. You work hard for yourself,'” he said.

In addition to sharing details on their finances, Wade also commented on how he feels about his wife telling their business online.

“I don’t make my wife do anything, if I could, we wouldn’t be in the headlines all the time,” he joked. The comment came about after Sharpe reiterated how fans online were saying Wade “makes” his wife go 50/50.

In terms of what the actress said that caused the uproar, she mentioned feeling anxious about always having to go hard due to financial responsibilities.

“It’s weird to say I’m head of household, because in this household, we split everything 50/50,” Union said in the interview. “But in the other households that each of us have to support, there’s always this gorilla on your back that is like, ‘You better work! You better work! You want to sleep in? Somebody might not eat.’ And it’s hard. It’s hard to let that go, so I’m working on that.”

The bottom line is that what married folk do in their household is their business and this seems to be working for them!