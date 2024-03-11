ESSENCE Beauty Diary: Get Ready With Colman Domingo for the 96th Oscars

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Multi-talented actor and renaissance man, Colman Domingo, made his mark on the red carpet at the 2024 96th Oscars Awards Ceremony. He didn’t just turn heads with his graceful beauty and suave style, but also with his immense talent, as he was nominated for his phenomenal performance in the stellar biopic, Rustin. His look was brought together by makeup artist Jamie Richmond, who used Danessa Myricks products to enhance Colman’s distinctive features for his grooming process. “For the evening, we kept him sharp and classic in his grooming,” Richmond told ESSENCE. “Colman has redefined what the Leading Man looks like.”

Domingo did more than just meet the high standards set for him by his team — he rocked it. He strutted onto the carpet wearing a black double-breasted Louis Vuitton jacket that was adorned with gold crystal buttons and paired with flared dress slacks, tailored so perfectly they could have been painted on. To go along with it, a clean, crisp white shirt, provided the perfect contrast to his dark ensemble that was finished with a Louis Vuitton brooch. Domingo’s glam needed to mirror the sartorial elegance that he was displaying for the masses, and this is where Richmond did not disappoint.

To bring such a dynamic look together, Richmond says the key to making sure your outfit doesn’t fall flat without the perfect face is through skin prep — especially for men. “The basis of any good makeup is skin prep,” Richmond explains. “Danessa Myricks Beauty makes some really great prep products. My favorites are the Original Beauty Oil and Yummy Skin Water Powder Serum.”

After preparing the skin, Richmond initiated the makeup process with Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint to balance Domingo’s skin tone. To provide spot treatment and add depth to his features, the makeup artist applied the Vision Cream Cover from the same brand, followed by a touch of Danessa Myricks Beauty Blurring Balm Powder to perfect the complexion and ensure that the star was ready for the night. A crucial aspect of male grooming being the hairline, Richmond enhanced Domingo’s hairline and accentuated facial features with a bit of Beauty Balm Contour, and finalized the look with Aquaphor lip balm.

