Too Cute! Sanaa Lathan And Her Mom Are Twinning In A Recent Selfie

Sanaa Lathan/Instagram

It’s a blessing to have a close relationship with your mom and a double blessing to be her twin too. Sanaa Lathan is immensely blessed because she gets to experience both. The actress recently shared selfies with her mother, Eleanor McCoy, who she is a spitting image of.

“The calendar changed, but the vision didn’t…March was a reminder that stillness can be powerful. I’ve been leaning into gratitude, spending time with family, and trying to stay rooted in the things that feed my spirit. #FindingStillness #Gratitude,” her caption on the post read.

Lathan fans know that the 53-year-old doesn’t look much older than she did in Love and Basketball and is still as breathtaking as she was in the 90s. Sis obviously inherited her mom’s genetics. If you’re wondering the secret to McCoy’s fountain of youth, she shared it with fans via an Instagram video back in September 2024. When Lathan asked mama McCoy–who is currently about 76 years old–the secret to looking young, she said it has a lot to do with what you put in your body.

“You gotta have an awareness when you’re young about what you’re eating,” she said in the video. She also encouraged people to read labels and stay away from foods with chemicals.

“You can look up anything with a long name that you cannot pronounce, I would say stay away. Just look on the label and stay away from that,” she added.

Willpower was also a factor the aging beauty mentioned when sharing her words of wisdom.

“[Knowing] there’s a difference between what is an addiction, where you’re eating and drinking things that are not healthy for you and what is going to be healthy,” McCoy said at the time. “And be strong enough in your willpower to make the right decision.”

The Happily Ever After actress followed in her mother’s footsteps seeing as she was also an actress back in the day. She appeared on the TV series Eight is Enough and Hill Street Blues. McCoy also played the role of Poppy, an Emerald City citizen, in The Wiz.

We love watching Black women age like fine wine and hope to also tap into that fountain of youth!