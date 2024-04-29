Idris And Sabrina Elba Happily Celebrate 5 Years Of Marriage  

Getty

Sabrina and Idris Elba are halfway to a decade of marriage! To mark the occasion, the love birds wrote love notes for one another on Instagram.

“Happy 5th year wedding anniversary Sabbi. I love you like cooked food ALWAYS. Is that the game ??” 😂😂 @sabrinaelba” the 51-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram picture. Elba posted an amusing and cute video of the two doing mundane things from having discourses about farting to joking during a casual day out.

Sabrina, 34, also wished her love a happy anniversary on Instagram. Likewise, she posted a video of the two out on what appeared to be a hike, sharing a loving embrace.

“To the love of my life , Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️❤️,” she started her caption. “We made it to 5 years sister wives!!!” the entrepreneur and actress added. For those who don’t get the ‘sister wives’ reference, Sabrina has made jokes about having an understanding that she shares her husband with his fans on several occasions. More recently, the East African explained the reference during a visit to the Tamron Hall show.

“I always say Taylor Swift has the Swifties, Beyoncé’s got the BeyHive – I got the sister wives,” she told Hall. “I get so much support from the sister wives. I love it.”

The couple met at a party in Vancouver in 2017 and Sabrina didn’t initially know she was flirting with thee Idris Elba. However, Idris knew that would be his love and has even called their connection ‘love at first sight.’

“It was love at first sight,” he said during an appearance on The View. “I went out on my only day off, true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history.”

By 2018, the couple had announced their engagement and in April 2019, the Elbas had a three-day wedding in Morocco. The day before the wedding, they shot bridal images for the July issue bridal cover for British Vogue.

This is Elba’s second marriage and Sabrina’s first. The actor also has children from previous relationships–his daughter Isan born in 2002 and son Winston born in 2014.

Kids are on the horizon for the couple but the model and activist wants to do it on her own timing. She’s currently focused on her business and is fulfilled by her step kids, she told Tamron Hall.

“There’s a lot of societal pressure, familial pressure, and I just want to do it on my own time and my own turn. And you kind of have to shut that all out,” she said.

Happy anniversary to our sister wife and our husband!