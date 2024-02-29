Sabrina Elba Inherited 'Sister Wives' After Marrying Idris

Samir Hussein/WireImage

We love a queen with a sense of humor and model, actress and entrepreneur Sabrina Dhowre Elba, 34, definitely has one. A budding star in her own right, she appeared on the Tamron Hall Show recently and disclosed what it’s like to share “America’s husband,” or her man Idris Elba, 51, with the many women out there who call him their hubby (and say it with their whole chest).

“I always say Taylor Swift has the Swifties, Beyoncé’s got the BeyHive – I got the sister wives,” she told Hall. “I get so much support from the sister wives. I love it.”

In January, Mrs. Elba shared a video of her husband’s first Calvin Klein campaign for their spring 2024 collection on Instagram. In the caption under the video she wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen…Our husband,” showing that she’s very clear that she’s going to have to share him with the women who still can’t believe he left up and left them for her.

On the show, Sabrina also discussed her first date with Idris, who she has been married to since 2019. They first met at a party in 2017. On their first date, they went to a spot that played slow jams and Sabrina said she didn’t initially know who he was and said they had amazing vibes, connecting intellectually.

“That night we ended up talking for hours. I hadn’t had that ever in any of my previous relationships,” She shared. “So for me, and then the fact that he’s African and we just bonded about so much – I just fell in love so fast. I really did.”

Although the hot couple has been married for a while now, the model doesn’t want to succumb to the pressure of having kids quick, fast, and in a hurry, and would rather do it when she’s ready.

“There’s a lot of societal pressure, familial pressure, and I just want to do it on my own time and my own turn. And you kind of have to shut that all out,” she said.

“But I’ll be honest, people are very invasive when it comes to that and I just started a business. To me, that was something I wanted to do for a very long time. Let me put my focus there. I wanted to go back to school a bit. I did, to become an esthetician, and I have other focuses at the moment, which we support each other in, and that’s such an intimate conversation between a couple to make that decision,” she added. “I’m very lucky to have stepchildren that are so beautiful, like I love my stepkids so much. I feel quite fulfilled.”

The actor has two children from a previous relationship–his daughter Isan and son Winston. Isan was born in 2002 and Winston in 2014. The actor had Isan with ex-wife Hanne “Kim” Nørgaard and Winston with ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth. Isan is a mental health advocate and was named the Golden Globe Ambassador in 2019. She’s currently studying film and television production at New York University and has mentioned wanting to be a producer in the past.

Sabrina continued gushing over her stepkids and the relationship she has with them during the interview.

“Isan, I literally feel like she’s my daughter. She just DJed an event for us last night, like the girl is so beautiful. I’m so lucky to have these children in my life,” she said. “They really are the best and he’s such a good father to have raised children who are so accepting and warm.”

She concluded by expressing how happy she is in this current season of her life and shared her desire to focus on her current ventures. One of them is S’ABLE Labs, a melanin inclusive skincare line.

“I will probably try to focus on the businesswoman a bit longer, but I want kids,” she said. “I get broody around my friends who are all having kids. Now, you know, we’re of that age, so I’ll be there eventually.”