10 Roles That Defined The Career Of Idris Elba

From his breakout performance as Stringer Bell in ‘The Wire’ to his critically acclaimed portrayal of Nelson Mandela, here are some of Elba’s best outings in film and television.
By Okla Jones ·

Today, musician and award-winning actor Idris Elba celebrates his 51st birthday. Throughout his almost 30 year career in the entertainment industry, this London-born star has delivered some powerful performances in both film and television.

From his many appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to his earlier work in The Wire and Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, here are 10 roles that have defined the career of Idris Elba.

