A Family Affair: Photos Of Idris Elba And His Leading Ladies, Wife Sabrina And Daughter Isan

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The multi-talented Idris Elba wears many hats in the industry: actor, producer, DJ, musician. One of his most recent projects is the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie, which he stars in. He attended the premiere recently with the leading ladies in his life–his wife Sabrina and his 20-year-old daughter Isan.

In the movie, Elba plays Knuckles, who is one half of a villain. The other half is Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey, and their goal as a duo is world domination.

Idris and Sabrina have already been on our radar a few times this year and one of the most memorable moments was their steamy Valentine’s Day post. The couple got married in April 2019 in the dreamy Marrakesh, Morocco. As for Isan, for those who may have missed the memo that Idris has a daughter, don’t worry, you don’t live under a rock. She is the daughter he shares with his ex-wife and beauty entrepreneur Hanne Nørgaard. The two were married from 1999 to 2003. Elba also has a son named Winston whom he shares with former girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

Isan isn’t living in her daddy’s shadow and is no novice to the red carpet. She appeared at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards where she was a Golden Globe Ambassador. That same year she also announced in an Instagram post that she’d be attending New York University to pursue a career in the arts.

“Introducing Tisch School of the Arts’ new student!” she wrote in the caption at the time. “I am proud to say that I will be a Film and Television Production major at NYU! #classof2024.”

It’s nice to see Black and brown families spending time together, including on the red carpet. The Elbas are familiar faces at premieres and awards shows and certainly make a splash when they arrive together. Check out seven other times this gorgeous family turned heads on the red carpet.

