Sabrina Elba Takes The Red Trend For A Spin

Getty Images

Sabrina Elba is off to a glorious start in 2024 on the style front. For her latest fashion moment, she is leaning into a casual lane as she attends the Gucci Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 show. Let’s not forget Elba was crowned as one of our most stylish women of 2023.

Elba, styled by Kim Russell also one of our style “It” Girls of last year wears a Gucci look designed entirely by the brand’s new creative director, Sabato De Sarno. The outfit starts with a backless Gucci top embellished with hundreds of tiny crystals. Russell opted to pair the top with denim jeans in a light wash that are a bit baggy, but not too baggy. The bottoms were just high enough to provide a glimpse at a pair of impeccable cranberry-red Signoria slingback pumps. This footwear choice added a chic element to the casual look (you can buy a similar pair here). In the realm of accessories, Elba wore simple diamond studs and a stunning Jackie bag that identically matched her top. It also is emblazoned with crystals.

Incorporating the hue red was what made this entire outfit on-trend, rather than relying on cherry red, Russell chose to work with cranberry. This tone also showed up on Elba’s eyeshadow, her lipstick, and a “GG” belt she wore. Idris Elba also was at the presentation, he posed for a few shots in a logo-centric coat in navy paired with dark blue jeans, and black leather shoes.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

In recent months, Sabrina has been partnering with Russell on looks that feel elevated and refreshing. The latter term is fitting since the stylist and fashion archivist has breathed life into Elba’s outfits for public appearances. It’s not even about the brands that Elba has been spotted in, it’s about how Russell is pushing her to explore textures and silhouettes that are extremely flattering on her. For New Year’s she wore a mini silver glitzy dress by Clio Peppiatt with sheer black tights and this made for a breathtaking take on eveningwear. In October, Russell styled Elba in a lingerie-centric Dior Spring 2004 look designed by John Galliano–this outfit was comprised of a midi silk skirt and a sultry blouse. Both pieces included striking lace accents.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci

Each look previously mentioned pushes Elba further into the luxury fashion conversation. She isn’t just a style star, she’s a woman unafraid to experiment with bold design elements. Hats off to Russell for championing Elba to keep us on our toes as they both deliver exciting moments.