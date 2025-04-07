Let’s Toast: A Beer For Every Palate

Getty Images

“Is that a beer?”

Though I was clearly enjoying an ice-cold brew, my interaction with the random man at the bar felt more judgmental than genuine curiosity. Yes, I’m a cocktail enthusiast, but I’m also a woman who appreciates a glass brimming with a crisp, cold brew.

I wasn’t always a beer girlie because the drink just had that frat bro, undergrad, cheap vibe. I’m clearly not alone in that perception. It’s estimated that among the 83 percent of Black folks who drink alcohol, only 46.8 percent drink beer. And the amount of Black women who drink beer can arguably be even lower than that. Sure, classic cocktails and thoughtful non-alcoholic options continue to soar in popularity, but beer is also a great choice for those seeking something lighter, perfect for warmer weather.

“I think one of the biggest misconceptions is that all beer tastes the same,” says Richard Koilor, co-founder of Two Locals Brewing Company, Philadelphia’s first Black-owned brewery. It’s really not that uncommon for people who’ve only ever tried a sip of a single beer to assume they all pretty much taste the same and that if you’d had one, you’ve essentially had them all. That couldn’t be farther from the truth. Many beers have the same variety and even complexities as the $25 cocktail that was masterfully whipped up at the bar. As with any cocktail or culinary experience, Koilor says it’s all about finding the beer that suits your palate.

Lagers, which can be pale, dark, or amber, are characteristically light and crisp. An IPA (Indian Pale Ale) is distinctly bolder, bitter, and even has notes of fruit or citrus and is notorious for often having a higher ABV. You have dark, darn-black stout beers on the other end of the spectrum. Though this is a type of ale, it’s super distinct not just for its appearance but also the smooth texture and flavors of chocolate and coffee. Even when you break down the different types of beer, choosing the right one can still feel intimidating and overwhelming. But at the end of the day, it all comes down to the flavors, texture, and just giving something a try.

“If you like a margarita, I would say go for a beer like a gose,” says Koilor of the German-style beer that has a tart, sour profile. “A gose is typically made with coriander and salt, so you can add a squeeze of lime to your beer yourself or find a brewery that makes a lime gose beer.” If an Aperol or Hugo spritz is a go-to summer favorite, you can try a witbier (specifically a Belgian-style), with Blue Moon being one of the most popular varieties. It’s bright, crisp, and has those citrus notes and even a bit of refreshing carbonation. One of the most straightforward cocktail-to-beer swaps is trading an espresso martini for a stout. Koilor says it’s the notes of roasted coffee, chocolate, and even toasted bread that make a stout something an espresso martini lover can ease into. “Some breweries may have a beer, which they sit on coffee after fermentation, imparting a nice coffee flavor.”

Also, beer doesn’t simply fall into the category of a post-work drink to sip while dozing off on the couch. You’ve probably seen Sapporo on the menu at pretty much every sushi spot or Modelo, which has become the number one beer brand in America, at many Mexican establishments. That’s because, just like a great wine, beer can seamlessly pair with a range of meals, with Koilor jokingly, not-so-jokingly declaring that every dish tastes better with a cold beer.

“I eat a lot of spicy food, as my background is Liberian and Jamaican, so I love the heat,” he says, noting he prefers a lager which “cools the palette without overpowering the flavors you’re already tasting from the food.” Koilor adds that a light and airy fish or seafood dish can work with several citrus-forward beers; it just depends on how you want to cleanse your palate. Even if you’re nibbling on small bites like a charcuterie board with stone fruit and creamy cheeses, a fruity, even earthy ale like a Saison would fit perfectly.

As with pretty much any option of cocktail, the choice is as simple as trial and error and trusting your local brewer. “Start with your flavor profile,” he says. This applies whether you’re shopping for beer at your local market or visiting a brewery. The latter can be the perfect opportunity to sample a beer flight for a range of options. And Koilor says it’s not just about tasting but using all of your senses. “Smell the beer. Like, really smell the beer as it plays a large part in what you taste and ask the bartender for suggestions based on what you’re tasting and what you typically like.”

These tips are ideal for selecting a case for your next gathering or simply for navigating the array of options when you’re faced with a menu at your next outing. With a bit of knowledge, you’ll always be able to make a choice that suits your taste and the occasion. Happy National Beer Day!